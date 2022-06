OCESOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the 'Company'), announced today that the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program ('NJ ZIP or the 'Program') has awarded one voucher with a total value of $796,000 toward the purchase of five of the Company's Class 4 C5000 cutaway logistics vans and three Class 4 trucks. To date, under this program, Envirotech Vehicles' customers have received voucher grants toward the purchase of 40 vehicles with a total value of $3,545,000.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO