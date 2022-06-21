ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Does school harden students safer?

By World Nation News Desk
worldnationnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first realistic possibility of federal gun legislation in decades has been slated by a bipartisan group of senators. This came after the May 23, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which the 18-year-old shooter killed 19 children and two teachers before being himself killed in a shootout with...

worldnationnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
AFP

Salvador Ramos: From troubled teen to school shooter

Bullied at school, difficulties at home, a history of self-harm: the young man who gunned down 19 small children in Texas had a troubled background mirroring that of past school shooters. Bullying and mental health problems have been common denominators in the tragically frequent deadly US school shootings that leave students fearing for their safety and parents wondering if their children will make it home from class.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#School Shootings#School Climate#Business School
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

Congress Inks Bipartisan Deal to Extend Child Nutrition Waivers

Congress reached a bipartisan, bicameral deal Tuesday to extend through the summer and upcoming 2022-23 school year child nutrition waivers that have proven crucial in allowing schools to provide meals to students and navigate pandemic-related disruptions. “With 90% of our schools still facing challenges as they return to normal operations,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #18

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s 14,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy