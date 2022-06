BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tracking widely scattered areas of rain and storms moving southeast across Central Alabama. This activity is forming in the muggy air and providing localized heat relief. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for counties generally along and especially south of I-20 through 7 p.m. The feel in many locations is slightly above 100°. The breeze will hopefully help you cool down a bit too if you don’t happen to see a passing shower. Shower chance remains through about 8 p.m. Drier air filters in by tomorrow and you’ll notice the better feeling air.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO