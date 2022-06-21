Cities with the most expensive homes in Jonesboro metro area

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington may soon be home to $300 million in new developments including shopping centers and new homes. Terry Roland, executive director of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce, discussed with WREG about how he plans to double the tax base of Millington over the next five years. He said $300 million in […]
Garland & Greenwood CPAs and Advisors opened its fifth office in the state with an expansion into the Jonesboro area. The company already has locations in Little Rock, Conway, Bentonville, and Hot Springs. A timetable to open the new office in Northeast Arkansas was not released. “We are excited to...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new sanitation director has been appointed for the city of Jonesboro. Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting Patrick Courtois will serve in the position. “Patrick brings the type of leadership skills that I think will serve the residents of Jonesboro well...
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies say thieves stole more than $11,000 worth of diesel from two farmers. According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of County Roads 963 and 926 east of Brookland. On Monday, June 20, one farmer...
$3 billion steel-making facility will be largest private project in the history of Arkansas and most advanced steel mill in North America. United States Steel Corp. broke ground in Osceola, Arkansas, on the company’s next-generation steel mill. The $3 billion steel-making facility will be the most advanced in North America and largest private project in the history of Arkansas, the company said in a release.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Below are the runoff election results we have thus far from around Region 8. Please note these results are not official. All are Republican party runoffs. STATE SENATE DISTRICT 22 - Representative John Payton 3732, Senator James Sturch 2634. Payton faces no opposition in the November...
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One Poinsett County town will not celebrate Independence Day. The Weiner Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department announced Tuesday it will cancel this year’s Fourth of July celebration. In a news release shared on social media, the department cited weather conditions as the reason for the...
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - A sewage issue in one city is causing headaches to residents, forcing leaders to act. Keiser Mayor Rick Creecy said last Thursday, a city worker noticed the sewer pipes were clogged. Many people were unable to flush their toilets for hours, all thanks to what are called “flushable wipes”.
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — A Cross County, Arkansas deputy is lucky to be alive after being dragged by a vehicle in an Exxon gas station following a traffic stop Tuesday night. It happened in Cherry Valley north of Wynne, but it didn’t end there. The driver then led officers on a three-county chase all […]
State Senate District 22 (50% areas reporting) REP Representative John Payton 1,309 (46.82%) REP Senator James Sturch 1,487 (53.18%) REP Judge Robert Griffin 297 (50.60%) REP Justice Wayne Long 290 (49.40%) State Representative District 02. REP State Representative Marsh Davis 366 (29.40%) REP Trey Steimel 879 (70.60%) Stone County Sheriff...
UPDATE: The judge has denied the argument and declined the DNA testing. According to a WREG reporter who was inside the courtroom, the judge denied the DNA testing because her hands were tied due to current legislation. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — It has been almost 30 years since the bodies of three boys were […]
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department was at the scene of a fire near a business in the south part of town. The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Apt. Drive. According to Jonesboro police dispatch, it was a rubbish fire that...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas Tuesday night. West Memphis police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of East Barton just before 10 p.m. The victim, later identified as Chartarious Jones, was pronounced dead at the...
MARION, Ark.– A man is on the run after police say he robbed a bank in Marion, Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. The robbery happened at the Regions Bank on Block Street around 1:13 p.m. According to Marion Police, video footage from inside the bank shows the suspect demanding money from the teller, putting it in a […]
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic issues and noise complaints have been a common theme in Blytheville recently, as a string of block parties has law enforcement asking people for help. Assistant Police Chief Rickey Jefferson said over the past couple of months, they have seen the number of noise complaints...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A house fire on Saturday evening in Jonesboro is under investigation. According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, a call came in on June 18 at 7:39 p.m. to a house fire on Whitecliff Drive. When fire crews arrived they discovered a fire in a back room of...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman reported someone stole her car, but she was the one who landed in jail. According to court documents, 47-year-old Shonda Wilson reported her 2009 Dodge Challenger had been stolen from her home on June 17. That same day, investigators said she filed an...
One driver was killed and one driver was flown to a hospital with injuries after a four-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 near the Union-Alexander County line Monday morning. 2 drivers seriously injured in head-on crash on Route 3 near Grand Tower. Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT. |
Comments / 0