Cities with the most expensive homes in Twin Falls metro area

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin road work on June 27 in four southern Idaho counties. The project will be to begin seal coating multiple portions of roadway in the region in a bid to preserve the pavement in Lincoln, Jerome, Twin Falls, and Gooding counties.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A plan to use federal infrastructure funding to bring more electric vehicle charging stations to major roadways in Idaho is underway. On Tuesday, the Idaho Transportation Department made a stop in Twin Falls as part of a tour of the Gem State to learn about the concerns drivers have about potential stations in the area.
How much longer can you shoulder this before you break? These are signs posted at a couple of gas stations on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. While the national average for a gallon has eased somewhat over the last week, we haven’t seen the benefit locally. As one of my coworkers reported this week, Idaho is among the highest prices in the nation. In the top 10! When I first moved to Twin Falls, the cost for a gallon of regular-grade was under $1.50. It was the beginning of 2015 and I had driven across the country and it was among the lowest costs I had seen.
No jobs at the local facility are in jeopardy. The new owners don’t plan any changes. The Wall Street Journal reports that Mondelez is shelling out almost three billion dollars for Clif Bar. The new parent company does plan to increase prices after the acquisition is completed later this year. Mondelez has already had price increases for its current products but tells the Journal that surprisingly, it hasn’t hurt sales.
Finding a place to live and start a family can often be stressful. Many people dream of living on a beach, in a big city, or having their dream job, but in reality, it is expensive to do so and often is not as good as they had pictured it growing up. Many people are leaving the coasts and moving inland to find cheaper living and to escape the chaos that comes with living on the coasts. Figuring out where to move to can be stressful and finding the right place isn't easy, but Twin Falls seems to be a prime location for many to call home. Here are a few reasons why people outside of Idaho, and even those in Idaho, should look to move to Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and relocated two yearling bull moose that had wandered into Twin Falls on Sunday. The Twin Falls County Sheriff reported they received multiple calls about moose wandering in close proximately to Highway 30, just west of Twin Falls, on Saturday, June 19. Officers with Fish and Game were unable to locate the moose until the following evening on June 19.
TWIN FALLS — As Independence Day approaches, the pop and bang sound of fireworks will fill neighborhoods with the irregular snaps and pops, bringing delight to those who set them off, and irritation — or worse — to neighbors caught off guard by the concussive revelry. Thursday...
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people from Twin Falls were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Magic Reservoir late last week. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old male and 24-year-old male both of Twin Falls were rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota, also of Twin Falls, refused medical treatment. The two injured had not been wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup went off the road, overcorrected and the pickup rolled three times just south of the East Magic Road on State Highway 75.
Social media is both an asset and a burden on society. Twenty years ago, nobody would think that you can connect to your friends around the country and world so easily. You can know all about your former classmates, how many children they have, what their job is, and who they married, without ever having to talk to them. You can be halfway around the world and have a face-to-face conversation with your friends and family. There is much to like about social media, but with it also comes the dark side. Sometimes we can't have nice things, and often people ruin social media. There are many flaws with it and in the Magic Valley, there is a dark side you must be aware of.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Tonight is not the only summer concert kicking off on Wednesday night. Thousands of country music fans are at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for Gordy’s HWY 30 music festival. Over the next four days, over 35 country music performers will...
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Tuesday morning crash injured one person in Gooding County. Idaho State Police say a vehicle collision occurred just before noon at the intersection of S 1700 E and E 2950 S in Gooding County. They say a 31-year-old man from Rupert was driving...
A sheriff's deputy was airlifted to the hospital after a fiery crash involving a semi northwest of Twin Falls late Tuesday morning, Idaho State Police said.
The 11:48 a.m. crash occurred in Gooding County when a 2013 Kenworth semi driven by a 31-year-old Rupert man was traveling northbound on 1700 East and appears to have failed to stop at the stop sign at 2950 South, colliding with the 34-year-old Gooding County sheriff's deputy's westbound 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, authorities said.
JEROME — On June 7, Antonio Gallegos, 27, and Reyes Ruben Duran, 21, both from Burley, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.
The men were arrested in connection with the May death of Carl Yager, 48. Jerome County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Luke’s Jerome on May 18 after an adult male was brought to the hospital with injuries after being shot. Yager died later.
During the investigation, more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana were seized, according to a press release from Sheriff George Oppedyk.
The Idaho State Police, FBI, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, and the Mini Cassia Drug Task Force all assisted the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.
BURLEY — A Burley woman was charged with felony assault with intent to murder after her sleeping husband woke up and found her standing over him with a knife.
Irene Diaz Gomez, 26, was also charged with felony aggravated assault after the incident on June 14.
Cassia County Sheriff officers responded to a southeast Burley address and found a man who did not speak English. A neighbor was initially used...
