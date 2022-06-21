ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

After an outburst last week where he accused media members of putting a black cloud over the U.S. Open by talking so much about the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Brooks Koepka is reportedly making the move to the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led breakaway league, according to the Telegraph and Sky Sports.

He is expected to make his debut on the new circuit at its second event next week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon.

Koepka joins the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, and Abraham Ancer as more big names continue to jump ship for a massive payday.

In 14 stroke-play event starts this season, the 32-year-old has finished inside the top 10 once (WM Phoenix Open). His last win on the PGA Tour came at the same event in 2021. Koepka’s younger brother, Chase, has already committed to playing for LIV Golf and tied for 33rd a few weeks ago at the debut event in London, walking away with a check for $150,000.

Along with Koepka, LIV is expected to announce more signees in the coming days.

Tuesday at the Travelers Championship, Jay Monahan is holding a meeting with PGA Tour players to provide “several important updates” and to answer player questions.

