Lexington, KY

Cities with the most expensive homes in Lexington metro area

By Stacker
Eastern Progress
 3 days ago

www.easternprogress.com

WTVQ

Tents damaged at Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Farmers Market says donations have come in to help vendors who lost items when strong winds hit the area ahead of storms Wednesday. The Farmers Market was set up on Alexandria Drive near the post office. According to organizers, vendors were preparing for...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Storms cause significant damage to Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds caused some damage at the Lexington Farmers Market on Wednesday. Several tents were blown away and broken. Market organizers said the wind gusts overturned tables and left produce and products scattered, too. Some of the vendors said the winds came on fast and they weren’t expecting this much damage.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Cement shortage hardens business opportunities for Nicholasville company

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Material shortages are becoming so severe across the globe, it’s now being called a ‘crisis’ in some countries. The trickle-down effect is having an impact on local concrete businesses, like Nicholasville’s concrete company, “Central Kentucky Services – Kings of Concrete” or “CKS Kings of Concrete”.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Publix announces first Lexington store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been the talk of the town on Thursday—the supermarket chain Publix is opening a store in Lexington. “When a Publix opens, we provide jobs, create premier customer service and care for our communities,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. There was an excited...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Winchester fire leaves several dogs homeless

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A house fire in Clark County destroyed a home Thursday afternoon. The Winchester Fire Department said they were called out to the fire at around 1:08 p.m. The fire burned for about 45 minutes and wasn’t wholly extinguished until around 4:30 p.m. Several...
WINCHESTER, KY
#Ky Metro#Zillow
WKYT 27

Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a large fire in Bourbon County Wednesday afternoon. We’re told five buildings in the downtown area of Millersburg, including the post office and an apartment building, were damaged by the fire. We know crews from multiple fire departments were...
MILLERSBURG, KY
WTVQ

Salvation Army Service Center reopens in Nicholasville in new location

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Salvation Army Service Center reopened its’ doors Tuesday in Nicholasville in a new location. The grand opening and ribboncutting took place at the center on Edgewood Drive. Salvation Army officials say the new location will offer the same services including a food bank, clothing closet and financial assistance to those who qualify.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Blue Grass Airport installs new security scanners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Big changes are coming to Blue Grass Airport. Three new state-of-the-art Computed Tomography (CT) Screening Technology are being installed at its security checkpoint. It is a part of a nationwide security upgrade. Installation should be completed by the Fourth of July weekend. But right...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Bridge repairs continue Tuesday for New Circle Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), bridge repairs will continue for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington. According to the Transportation Cabinet, a temporary lane closure Tuesday will be necessary for the work to be completed. Tuesday, June 21 – 9 a.m. until 3...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak. The leak shut the hospital down Sunday morning. All patients were moved to other facilities. Columbia Gas contained the leak, but hospital officials say crews didn’t get to repair the damage until Monday...
wdrb.com

'No rooms' | Parents of incoming UK freshman talk housing concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is preparing to welcome its largest incoming class on record, with about 6,000 first-year students expected to attend, according to a report from LEX 18. But there isn't enough room for them all. One of those students is Matthew Coomer, 18, of...
LEXINGTON, KY

