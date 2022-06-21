Cities with the most expensive homes in Lexington metro area

WINCHESTER, KY (WTVQ) – In Winchester a couple has reopened a thrift store together with some of the proceeds going to help those in need. “Twice blessed” is a continuation of the former store called “Second Blessings,” which used to be a thrift store and food bank before it went out of business in March when the owners retired. Now Brad and Janice Pence are displaying the open sign once again with the help of their church. The couple is selling everything from clothes to portraits to furniture with some of the money going back into the community to help feed the hungry.

WINCHESTER, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO