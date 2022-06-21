Cities with the most expensive homes in Owensboro metro area

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) is launching the Bill Relief Program July 1, 2022, to help income-eligible individuals and families in the community lighten the cost of their utility bill. Customers with a total household income of $50,000 or less may qualify for assistance. Customers with active city...
HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville announced it will be temporarily shutting down and laying off over 600 employees, Hawesville Mayor Charles King was worried for his community and the people this will affect. [Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Sycamore Street in Owensboro will be closed between West Fifth and Seventh streets for sewer repairs starting Friday. Work is expected to last about a week. A detour will be marked for drivers in the area.
Bargain hunters will be traveling from Henderson to Guthrie Friday and Saturday for the Highway 41 Yard Sale. That route goes many miles through Christian County and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung says the sale will bring many people into the region looking for deals. She says many of...
The beach at Rough River Dam State Resort Park has been closed until further notice. “Due to new requirements provided by the health department, our beach will be temporarily closed until further notice,” park officials said. “We are working quickly to meet these new regulations so everyone can continue to utilize the beach for the summer. Thank for your patience, and we are so sorry for any inconvenience. The Kentucky Department of Parks and the health department are working together to move forward.”
Thursday June 16th saw the annual luncheon hosted by the Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce commence without a hitch!. Featuring a visit from Governor Eric Holcomb, a catered lunch, and performance of the Makin’ a Home on Pigeon Creek Musical, awards were presented to deserving individuals and businesses for their contributions to the community.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ECHO Housing Corporation announced Thursday that Chris Metz will be stepping down as its executive director. This move is effective as of August 1. “It was an honor to be called upon to lead the organization, and I will always look back at my time at ECHO as one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Metz said in a press release. “ECHO Housing is integral in our community’s collective efforts to end homelessness and I am humbled and proud to have served more than 10 years in a variety of roles as part of that effort.”
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Andy Beshear is investing nearly half-a-million dollars into Henderson County in hopes of “investing in the well-being of Kentuckians”. Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the county will receive $400,000 in federal grant awards to improve two Henderson County parks. The funding will be used for projects at the Airline Road […]
A Tri-State favorite, Great Harvest Bread Co & Cafe Evansville, will reopen under new. ownership this Friday, June 17 after being closed since late last year. The cafe and. bakery has enjoyed a “cult following” and been a staple in the area since it first. opened in the...
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Throughout the Tri-State city council, town council or other public meetings occasionally have tense moments. But tensions were high during a recent city council meeting in Drakesboro in Muhlenberg county. It involving elected officials and residents attending.
The City of Jasper is considering adopting a more comprehensive animal control ordinance that adds more regulation for animals (mainly dogs) involved in dangerous or vicious behavior. At Wednesday’s regular council meeting, City Attorney Renee Kabrick presented the draft ordinance to the common council. The city began to consider...
Last month I wrote an article about my brilliant Shark Tank idea for a spot like River Kitty Cafe, but for dogs, and instead of just coffee drinks, it served beer. Ask and you shall receive. Some of the Name Ideas I had. I really did put some thought into...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department was called to a mobile home in the early morning hours Thursday. They say it was in the 1100 block of Atkinson, and there was an active fire when they arrived. Fire officials say everyone made it out safely with no injuries.
When I first saw that a new gas station and convenience store is opening in Newburgh, I just sort of skimmed over the news but then I saw that it will include a place called Taco Tiendra and I was intrigued. Andrews Fastbreak. Fastbreak is an area gas station and...
French Lick Resort announced that they rediscovered a piece of history after over 100 years. Wait until you see what it is. French Lick Resort and West Baden Springs Hotel have a lot of history between the two buildings. However, last week a piece of forgotten history was unearthed between the two tourist attractions in French Lick.
Hey, y’all! If you’re a BBQ fan, there’s no better place to visit than Western Kentucky’s Bluegrass, Blues, and BBQ Region. On your trip out west, do note that there’s big flavor lodged in rural Waverly, Kentucky — and it comes in the form of mutton, pulled pork, ham, and ribs. Peak Brothers BBQ is a Union County legacy and is not to be missed!
The 3rd Annual Henderson Fair Rodeo is returning to the Henderson County Fairgrounds, and we want to send you there with free tickets!. If you can't get enough of rodeo events in the Evansville area this year, another event is coming up on July 1st and 2nd in Henderson, Kentucky. The Lone Star Championship Rodeo is returning for the third year next week. According to the Lone Star Rodeo, contest events include:
Several hundred new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in western Kentucky over the past week, according to the Green River District Health Department. A report released Tuesday by GRDHD says that 352 new positive cases of the virus were identified within the past week. Here are the GRDHD counties...
Few things in this world are better than fried chicken. There's just something about it that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. From the crispy skin perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden brown to the tender, juicy meat underneath, it's one of my go-to meals when I don't feel like cooking. Whether you like white meat or dark, spicy, or a bit more mellow, there are a ton of restaurants putting their own unique spin on the popular yardbird. But who's frying it up right, and who's version is flying the coop? It's time for you to decide.
