Yesterday, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to the Kleen Korner laundry mat to a report of someone passing counterfeit $20 bills. When officers arrived they were alerted by the New York State Police outside the City of Cortland they had arrested a man passing counterfeit money at the Kwik Fill in Cortlandville, allegedly $100 bills in that incident.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO