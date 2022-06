Goldman Sachs strategists are starting to change their tune on the potential for a U.S. recession. "We now see recession risk as higher and more front-loaded," Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a new note to clients. "The main reasons are that our baseline growth path is now lower and that we are increasingly concerned that the Fed will feel compelled to respond forcefully to high headline inflation and consumer inflation expectations if energy prices rise further, even if activity slows sharply."

