Larry Ogunjobi is a heckuva solid defensive tackle, and he might just be helping out the Pittsburgh Steelers d-line next season. The 28-year-old Ogunjobi visited the Steelers after a recent visit to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the Steelers hosted the free agent for a Tuesday workout. Former Bengals’ DT Larry […] The post Former Bengals star Larry Ogunjobi an option for the Pittsburgh Steelers after nixed Bears deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO