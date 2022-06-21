ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declares state of emergency for Mingo County

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Mingo County due to damage caused by severe weather that struck last week. The storm last Friday...

fox40jackson.com

wchstv.com

More than 15,000 customers without power in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 6/23/22. Customer power outages in West Virginia have dropped to about 15,000 Thursday afternoon, down about 8,000 from the start of the day. Kanawha County continues to have the most outages with more than 4,700 Appalachian Power customers without service, as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

36 West Virginia COVID deaths reconciled Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 602 new COVID cases and 36 additional deaths on June 23. On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 612 new COVID cases and no additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 528,651 (+602) total cases and 7,054 (+36) total deaths. According to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

WorkForce West Virginia Cautions West Virginians About Fraudulent Texts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia warns that a fraudulent texting scam has been launched throughout West Virginia claiming to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program. WorkForce officials have received reports of West Virginians receiving text alerts with the following message: WorkForce West Virginia does NOT send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants. Text […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

WorkForce West Virginia warns of text scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — WorkForce West Virginia Thursday warned residents that scammers claiming to be associated with its Job Jumpstart Program are sending fraudulent texts with links to a dangerous website. The agency said the messages read: WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on to receive payment. Fraudlent text […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Mingo County, WV
Mingo County, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha Valley residents once again without power, cleaning up due to severe storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An all too familiar sight for Kanawha County residents this June was seen again Wednesday night into Thursday. Severe storms rolled through the area late Wednesday causing downed power lines and trees, resulting in thousands of power outages. As of midday Thursday, more than 6,000 Appalachian Power customers were without service in Kanawha County. More than 20,000 Appalachian Power outages were reported statewide as of midday Thursday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

The 1,000 Year Flood 6th Anniversary

(WVNS) — Six years ago, on June 23, 2016, a once in a lifetime weather event occurred in southern West Virginia. 23 lives were lost and the memory is forever etched in the minds of the people here. On this day, six years ago, torrential rain fell in great...
Lootpress

Appalachian Regional Commission funds 4 projects in WVa

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than $340,000 for four projects in West Virginia. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday. It will help provide upgrades to lighting infrastructure in Charleston, design of a multistate career pathways system, youth leadership training in sciences, and equipment improvements in the McDowell County Renaissance Village, the senators said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Counties in West Virginia with the most pre-war homes

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”
Jim Justice
Kingsport Times-News

Reports: Six people die in helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia. The Vietnam-era helicopter was used for tourism flights and crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday. County emergency ambulance service executive Ray Bryant says all six on board were killed. A nearby resident said she saw the smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man trapped inside but couldn't reach him. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash of the Bell UH-1B helicopter will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV leaders mourn the 6 killed in Logan County helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Leaders from Logan County and across the state are reacting and expressing their condolences after six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 near Route 17 in Logan County, killing the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Storms knock out power to thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022. Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WalletHub says West Virginia is among worst states for road trips

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A study and ranking by WalletHub has placed West Virginia among the 10 worst states for summer road trips. According to the ranking, West Virginia has among the fewest road trip activities in the country and is mid-level in other categories. In the three main categories, West Virginia was ranked 45th for […]
Environment
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce funding for nine West Virginia healthcare providers

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $424,636 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers. This funding from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) was included in the CARES Act and other bipartisan COVID-19 pandemic relief packages.
WTRF- 7News

Senator Capito agrees with West Virginia Governor, no to gas tax holiday

As the price of gas in the Mountain State hovers around five dollars a gallon, Governor Jim Justice has said no to a gas tax holiday.  Blaming the Biden administration for the high money for infrastructure would be hard to replace. U-S Senator Shelley Moore Capito agrees, “I don’t think erasing the gas tax is the best way to solve a very difficult problem. And […]
MOUNTAIN, WV
WVNS

Our pleasure—things invented in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With West Virginia’s 159th birthday Monday, we had to take a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly The Pepperoni Roll – first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could eat […]
