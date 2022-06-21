LIVE RESULTS: Georgia holds congressional primary runoff elections

Insider

Georgia is holding several congressional primary runoff elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time.

Georgia Republican runoffs:

6th Congressional District:

Rich McCormick defeated Trump-endorsed Jake Evans in the newly drawn 6th Congressional District's GOP primary runoff on Tuesday night, Decision Desk HQ projects.

Evans, an attorney who also formerly served as state ethics commission chair, secured former President Donald Trump's endorsement but trailed behind McCormick in the May 24 primary. McCormick, an emergency medicine physician, will face Democrat Bob Christian in November.

7th Congressional District:

Mark Gonsalves defeated Michael Corbin to clinch the Republican nomination in Georgia's 7th Congressional District in metro Atlanta. Gonsalves, a businessman, will face Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath in November.

In the Republican primary, Gonsalves, with 26.2% of the vote trailed behind Corbin, a telecommunications professional, who received 41.4% of the vote. The district is considered a safe seat for Democrats, and McBath is expected to win.

10th Congressional District:

Another Trump-endorsed candidate, Rep. Vernon Jones, was solidly defeated by Mike Collins in a runoff race to win the safely-Republican 10th Congressional District seat vacated by Rep. Jody Hice, who ran for Georgia secretary of state and lost.

In November, Collins will face Tabitha Johnson-Green, who defeated Jessica Allison Fore in Tuesday night's Democratic runoff election.