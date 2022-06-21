ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE RESULTS: Virginia holds House primaries

By Grace Panetta,Madison Hall,Hanna Kang
 2 days ago

Virginia is holding congressional primaries for all 11 of its House districts on Tuesday. Polls closed at 7 p.m. ET.

State Sen. Jen Kiggans handily defeated the other Republican candidates in the 2nd Congressional District's GOP primary on Tuesday night, according to Decision Desk HQ .

DDHQ also called the Democratic primary in the 8th Congressional district for Rep. Don Beyer, who brought in more than 75% of the vote against challenger Victoria Virasingh. Yesli Vega defeated four other Republican candidates to clinch the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District, DDHQ projected.

The races & the stakes:

Congressional primaries in Virginia are run by the political parties, meaning the nominees for some congressional races are already decided for November.

Republicans are holding competitive primaries to pick a nominee to run against vulnerable Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia's 2nd District, which became more favorable to Republicans in redistricting , and another nominee to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia's 7th District, another highly competitive seat in the general election.

The Republican candidates running in the 2nd District include state Sen. Jen Kiggans, Jarome Bell, and Tommy Altman.

Six Republicans are running to challenge Spanberger in the now-Northern Virginia-based 7th District, including state Sen. Bryce Reeves, Derrick Anderson, Stafford County Supervisor Crystal Vaunch, and Yesli Vega, a sheriff's deputy and supervisor in Prince William County.

In many races, Virginia Republicans hold party-run conventions instead of traditional primaries to decide their nominees, as they did in 2021 to select now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin as the Republican nominee for governor.

Local Republican parties are holding conventions in the 5th and 8th districts on Tuesday. Rep. Bob Good is facing a challenge in the 5th District from Charlottesville Republican Party leader Dan Moy, and Republicans will also decide on a nominee to challenge Rep. Don Beyer in the overwhelmingly Democratic 8th District.

Republicans in the Northern Virginia-based 10th District are similarly holding a firehouse primary to decide on a Republican nominee to challenge Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

