Cities with the most expensive homes in Kennewick metro area

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Public Market celebrated its grand opening on June 9, 2022, open for all customers to come and shop, snack and hang out at the Columbia River Warehouse. “We did pretty good the first two weeks. And if we improve that just is even better,” said Courtney Williams, the owner of Sad Girl Self Care. A...
Coming Friday, June 24th, the renovated Columbia Birth Center is holding an open house, where the public can come see its newly completed renovations. The center, located at 948 Stevens Drive in Richland, is just around the corner and across the street from the Kadlec Regional Medical Center, perhaps 100 feet.
A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
Summer has quickly arrived in the Walla Walla Valley after a very wet lead-in. The National Weather Service predicts the Valley will see highs steadily climbing to 92 degrees on Sunday. Sunny days and clear nights will be the norm, setting the perfect stage for residents to enjoy local pools, such as the one pictured here: Veterans Memorial Pool on Rees Avenue in Walla Walla.
Ostrom Mushroom Farm workers in Sunnyside delivered a petition to the company Wednesday demanding fair pay and safe working conditions. About 100 workers and community members, including United Farm Workers representatives, gathered in a park in Sunnyside and then went to the plant on Midvale Road to submit the petition.
PASCO, Wash. — The embattled Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will need a new director and more staff when the contract with Benton Franklin Humane Society runs out on July 15th. “It was gut-wrenching,” long-time Volunteer Julie Webb said. Webb recalled November 2021, when dozens of cats and dogs were...
The new West Village Community Park in the Badger Mountain South area is moving along, now citizens can attend a public session to offer comments and more input. The new park is ambitious and will be located in the Badger Mountain South area. It will include multiple multi-use athletic fields, which no doubt will help area sports teams.
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Young Women's Christian Association is running low on supplies to fill up their welcome bags at their Walla Walla branch. The YWCA of Walla Walla says it has 20 bags partially filled but needs the following items to complete the bags:. brush or comb. full...
Pasco Police are urging citizens to keep an eye out for this man. Last seen by his family, and friends on June 7th. Pasco PD did not say the location where he was last known to be. Eduardo Ruiz Herrera, age not listed, was reported missing to Pasco Police. His...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Smoke alarms are a crucial tool in preventing serious damage and in some cases, death from fires. Kennewick fire crews learned the value of using outreach programs when they quickly puy out a fire at a trailer they installed an alarm at just months prior. According...
Comments / 0