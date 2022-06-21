ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kennewick metro area

By Stacker
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Renovated Birthing Center Has Jacuzzis’ in Each Suite(!)

Coming Friday, June 24th, the renovated Columbia Birth Center is holding an open house, where the public can come see its newly completed renovations. The center, located at 948 Stevens Drive in Richland, is just around the corner and across the street from the Kadlec Regional Medical Center, perhaps 100 feet.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Rafter tossed into Yakima River at Richland dam dies. 2nd person survives

A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Business
Richland, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Richland, WA
Real Estate
Kennewick, WA
Real Estate
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
Local
Washington Real Estate
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Government
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

PHOTOS: Walla Wallans dive into Veterans Memorial Pool on the first day of summer

Summer has quickly arrived in the Walla Walla Valley after a very wet lead-in. The National Weather Service predicts the Valley will see highs steadily climbing to 92 degrees on Sunday. Sunny days and clear nights will be the norm, setting the perfect stage for residents to enjoy local pools, such as the one pictured here: Veterans Memorial Pool on Rees Avenue in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow
NEWStalk 870

Richland Ready for Public Comments on New Big Park Plan

The new West Village Community Park in the Badger Mountain South area is moving along, now citizens can attend a public session to offer comments and more input. The new park is ambitious and will be located in the Badger Mountain South area. It will include multiple multi-use athletic fields, which no doubt will help area sports teams.
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy