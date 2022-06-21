ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the most expensive homes in Cleveland, Tennessee metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Stacker

compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Cleveland, TN metro using data from Zillow.

franchising.com

Tint World® Expands Into East Tennessee With New Chattanooga Store

June 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ expands with a fifth store location in Tennessee. This marks the first store in the Chattanooga area, under the ownership of Brian Weed. “Tint World® allowed me to open multiple stores in the first...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, , may not be as famous as its Tennessee cousins, Nashville and Memphis, but this charming city packs a big punch. It has a bit of everything: outdoor adventures, a thriving food and drink scene, interesting history and culture, and plenty of Southern hospitality!. The city is nestled between...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
nomadlawyer.org

Dalton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Dalton, Georgia

The Carpet Capital of the World is rich in history and beauty. Dalton is a place full of adventure, from the Appalachian Mountains' foothills to the Gateway of the Civil War. Whitfield County Bus Service, Trasnit - A one-way ride costs $4.00. Two rail mainlines serve Dalton currently, CSX or Norfolk Southern.
DALTON, GA
#Tennessee#Real Estate#Tn Metro
WDEF

Dalton business owner pleads guilty to dumping hazardous waste

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – A northwest Georgia businessman has pleaded guilty to dumping barrels of hazardous waste in our region. Amin Ali owned Goldstar Investment Group LLC, 7 Days Property Management Inc., and Rock Springs Farming LLC, which included property in Dalton and Rock Spring. Federal prosecutors say Ali...
DALTON, GA
WYSH AM 1380

Roane IDB announces sale of huge industrial site

(Roane Alliance press release) On June 17, the Roane County Industrial Development Board (RCIDB), closed on one of the largest industrial sites in the Roane Regional Business & Technology Park (RRBTP). The TPA Group, a developer from Atlanta, Georgia, purchased the entire 40-acre Jones Road Site for $1.3M, with plans to build a 250,000 square foot speculative building, a total planned investment of $32M.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Thursday, June 23nd

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Rhea County School Board is currently holding up the budget process of the county. At Tuesday night’s budget meeting before the regular monthly meeting, commissioners were informed by Kelley Morgan, finance director, that the school board has not finished its budget.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Wednesday, June 22nd

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was driving a state vehicle when he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence last weekend in Tullahoma, his office stated Tuesday. “As the Tennessee...
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Airport Kick Offs $28 Million Terminal Renovation And Expansion

The Chattanooga Airport, the City of Chattanooga and elected officials kicked off construction of the airport’s $28 million terminal renovation and expansion. Officials made remarks from the second floor of the Chattanooga Airport where crews will soon begin demolition of a wall facing the tarmac to make way for the new addition.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

PROPOSED NATURAL GAS PIPELINE HAS SOME RESIDENTS CONCERNED

The Tennessee Valley Authority hasn’t decided what they’re going to do with the Kingston coal plant, but companies were already beginning to prepare plans in case it does close. A Canadian-based energy company, Enbridge, held an open house at Wartburg Central High School to answer questions and go...
KINGSTON, TN
impact601.com

Former grain bins made into cozy and creative homes

When Vance Jones started building his own home out of a grain bin seven years ago, he had no idea he would soon be building bin homes as a business across the U.S. He chose a bin because he could “buy it for pennies on a dollar. There’s no maintenance, no bugs, no rot. And, it fit my budget,” he said.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
fox40jackson.com

TN education department awards $27 million in grants for five communities

The Tennessee education department has awarded $27 million in grants for five community organizations to start tutoring programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The state Department of Education says the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps Community Partner Grant will help provide up to 18,000 Tennessee students in grades 1 through 8 with free tutoring services for English language arts and math.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Walmart evacuated after gas leak Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Walmart in Chattanooga was evacuated earlier Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. The leak happened at the Walmart on Cummings Highway:. CFD says the leak has stopped and the Walmart has opened back up. Depend on us to keep...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
radio7media.com

Fire in Athens Destroys Multiple Vehicles

AT LEAST 15 VEHICLES IN A SALVAGE YARD WERE DAMAGED WEDNESDAY DUE TO FIRE IN ATHENS. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HASTINGS ROAD SHORTLY AFTER 2 PM. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE FIRE STARTED WITH AN ATTEMPT TO BURN TRASH INSIDE AN ABANDONED VEHICLE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. MEMBERS OF THE ELKMONT, EAST LIMESTONE, AND PINEY CHAPEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH ATHENS FIRE AND RESCUE.
ATHENS, TN
allongeorgia.com

Black Bear Sighting in Chattooga County

Tiffany Long of Chattooga County spotted a juvenile black bear around the local swimming spot, the Blue Hole. The bear traveled along Raccoon Creek until Highway 114 when the bear crossed all lanes of traffic. “It was unbelievable so we had to take a picture so people would believe us,”...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
buckeyefirearms.org

Former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's great-grandson charged with aggravated murder

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's great-grandson Donald Jackson-Gates has been charged with fatally shooting a man last month. Last week, Jackson-Gates was arrested on an aggravated murder charge for the shooting death of Chris’Shon Coleman on May 14. Authorities say Jackson-Gates allegedly shot...
chattanoogacw.com

Traffic camera on Hixson Pike intentionally burned, says Chattanooga Fire Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone intentionally burned a traffic camera on Hixson Pike early Tuesday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. This happened with a camera at the southern end of the 'S-curves.'. Responding firefighters found the camera on a 10-foot pole was on fire. Firefighters put the fire...
chattanoogapulse.com

Scenic City Summer Showcase Welcomes 515 Softball Teams To Chattanooga

Connect Sports, a Chattanooga based event management company, will be driving sports tourism this weekend with their Scenic City Summer Showcase. 484 out-of-town teams with over 13,500 people will descend on the Chattanooga region to play select softball in front of over 400 college softball coaches and administration looking to fill their future recruiting classes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

