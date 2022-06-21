Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa City metro area

(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.

