Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa City metro area

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The story of Bowman Oil Company, in Maquoketa, Iowa, is a personal one to KCCI’s Beau Bowman. That’s because he grew up around the family business founded by his grandfather and now run by his uncle. The station is a rare throwback, one still...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Plans are underway to transform a site where neighbors turned out in force against a proposed convenience store into the headquarters for Eastern Iowa Food Service and a Dunkin’ shop. The former BetterLife building, 1900 First Ave. NE, built as headquarters for the Western...
The Iowa City City Council approved a financial decision to provide housing and jobs to low and moderate-income Iowa City residents. This decision is a part of the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 Action Plan and will be funded by the Community Development Block Grant and the Home Investment Partnerships Program, which are awarded every year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
The NBA draft is this Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York and it will be a big night for the pride and joy of Cedar Rapids Keegan Murray. Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone. Updated: 5 hours ago. A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on...
There are so many great local restaurants that are just killin' the game right now! Between burgers and bar food, tacos, and tasty pastries, we have some wonderful, local options up and down the Corridor. There is one restaurant that's branching out into a new city and opening a second...
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The lone remaining member of the Cedar Falls firefighters union is taking the city to court alleging city officials violated his rights when they adopted the public safety officer model in 2020. In a suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Scott...
Iowa City man charged after allegedly diverting insurance money to business owner. An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a November incident where he received alleged “kickback” money for diverting funds to a business owner who did derecho restoration work. According to the criminal...
If you're a fan of onion rings, then today is your lucky day! June 22nd is National Onion Rings Day here in the U.S., and it's another excuse to devour some delicious fried food. In honor of today's holiday, we decided to take a look at some of the best...
It was a meaty battle between the best burgers in Iowa and New York, but in case you missed it, just a few days ago, the Tombstone from Marshalltown's The Flying Elbow laid the smack down on New York's Ale 'n Angus Pub of Syracuse and their Holy Smokers as the ultimate burger.
In a nearly three-hour drive from Davenport, you'll find the great state of Iowa's only floating bar. It's called Fleetwood at Saylorville and is located in Polk City, which is about 3 hours away from Davenport. It's located next to the Polk City marina and the thing that makes it...
(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
YARMOUTH, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing after a grain silo collapsed in Des Moines County on Tuesday was recovered Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirm. The silo, near the town of Yarmouth, collapsed around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Two men had reportedly just finished unloading a semitrailer full of grain when they heard […]
UPDATE: Wednesday, June 22, 2:53 p.m. — At 1:15 p.m., search and rescue personnel located the missing person dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo, in Yarmouth, Iowa (24 miles northwest of Burlington). “On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim […]
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Water Department said an emergency water main break is impacting traffic Tuesday at the intersection of Marion Boulevard and Armar Drive. Eastbound traffic is merged down to one lane on the westbound lanes of Marion Boulevard. The intersection will have flashing red traffic lights...
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic is delayed on the Northbound lanes of I-380 near 76th Ave, just south of the Highway 30 interchange. Crews are on scene dealing with a grass fire as well as broken glass in the left-bound lanes. There are also reports of a crash near...
It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man charged with two deadly shootings in Cedar Rapids is pleading not guilty in one of the cases. Twenty-year-old Kazius Childress is pleading not guilty to murdering 19-year-old Cordal Lewis in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive Southeast on January 27th. Childress is also accused of killing Kavon Johnson at 2250 Blakely Boulevard Southeast less than 24 hours later. Childress was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Davenport on May 17th. He'll be arraigned in the second murder case on June 29th.
