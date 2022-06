HYANNIS – [HN NOTES] – HN saw this woman and her baby standing on the corner with a sign asking for money for her family. I parked and asked her if I could have a word with her. She told me she is Armenian and she didn’t speak English. If she is in need, HN readers have literally raised thousands of dollars in the past to help. I started explaining I was with “the news” and she looked at my camera and told me she was going to call the police on me. I said that would be fine but I really just wanted to know if both her and her child were okay. She quickly folded up her sign and walked away, disappearing from the vicinity.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO