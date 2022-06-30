7 tips to keep your pets safe during the July Fourth celebration

The July Fourth holiday may be a lot of fun for you and your family, but may pose a very dangerous situation for your family pet.

The tips below, from the Suffolk County SPCA , will help keep your pet safe during this summer holiday:

1. SCRAPS

Do not feed your dog barbecue scraps, as they may create gastrointestinal problems. Ask your guests not to give table food to your pets.

2. DIET

Keep your dog on a regular diet. Any change, even for one meal, can give your pet severe indigestion and diarrhea.

3. TOXI FOODS

Foods such as onions, chocolate, coffee, avocado, grapes and raisins, salt and yeast dough can all be potentially toxic to companion animals. Don't keep these foods where the pets can get to them.

4.FIREWORKS DISPLAYS

Loud, crowded fireworks displays are no fun for pets, so please resist the urge to take them to Independence Day festivities.

5. SPARKLERS

Neighborhood celebrations contain loud fireworks and sparklers that are very hot. Use the same caution for your pets as you do for your children.

6. NOISE

Keep your little guys safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area at home. Turn on some music to drown out noise from fireworks.

7. COLLAR AND ID

Make sure your pet always wears a collar and identification tag.

INFORMATION TO KEEP HANDY

Make sure you know how to get to your 24/7 emergency veterinary clinic before there's an emergency.

Keep these numbers posted in an easy-to-find location in case of emergencies:

Your veterinarian's clinic phone number

24/7 emergency veterinary clinic (if different)

ASPCA Poison Control Hotline: 1-888-426-4435