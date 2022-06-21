ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Just in: Dudamel flies Paris Opéra Ballet to LA

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first major initiative of Gustavo Dudamel as music director...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Meghan Stabile, promoter who united jazz and hip-hop, dead at 39

Meghan Stabile, a promoter, presenter and producer whose impassioned advocacy helped spark a resurgence of mainstream interest in jazz, particularly among young artists and audiences of color, died on Sunday, June 12 in Valrico, Fla. She was 39. Bikbaye Inejnema, who served as her counselor over the last three years,...
VALRICO, FL
The Guardian

Unfinished work by Leonardo da Vinci heads ‘home’ to French chateau where he died

When the Italian polymath and Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci swore allegiance to the French king in 1516 and accepted François I’s invitation to make his home in France, he brought with him three of his most famous works. Saint John the Baptist, the Virgin and Child with Saint Anne and his most celebrated painting, Mona Lisa – all now hang in the Louvre in Paris.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Domingo’s grandson gets job with artists agency

The variously experienced Dominic Domingo has been appointed Senior Artist Manager in the vocal department of the AskonasHolt agency in London. He will work with Angel Blue and Simon O’Neil among others. Dominic was formerly Director of Artistic Administration at San Diego Opera and associate producer of his grandfather’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Just in: Trifonov cancels Argerich with arm pain

Tonight’s concert by Daniil Trifonov and his teacher Sergey Babayan at Martha Argerich’s Hamburg festival has been cancelled. An arm injury has put Trifonov out of action, ‘probably also for his next few concerts.’. We wish Daniil a swift recovery.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Jeff Bezos Gives $10 M. to Seattle History Museum, Architect Harry Gesner Dies at 97, and More: Morning Links for June 15, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A MONDRIAN MOMENT. This year marks the 150th anniversary of painter Piet Mondrian’s birth, and the art world is toasting it in high style, Nina Siegal reports in the New York Times. The exhibition “Mondrian Moves,” at the Kunstmuseum in the Hague, the Netherlands, looks at the artist’s work through the lens of movement, and the Fondation Beyeler in Basel, Switzerland, has “Mondrian Evolution,” which features nearly 90 works by the artist. There are some new developments in the study of the celebrated figure, as well. New research shows...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Dudamel
Slipped Disc

Madrid’s Teatro Real books Carnegie Hall debut

The opera house will stage a ‘Grand Spanish Gala’ on September 15 at Carnegie Hall, New York. The all-Spanish evening with the Real’s orchestra, conducted by Juanjo Mena, will include Albeniz’s Iberian Suite, De Falla’s suite from ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’ and a sheaf of zarazuelas.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Dresden votes for Gatti

Musicians of the Staatskapelle Dresden has voted unanimously for Daniele Gatti to succeed Christian Thielemann as chief conductor. Gatti, 60, has been music director of Rome Opera and Maggio Musicale in Florence, following his dismissal by the Concertgebouworkest in connection with allegations of inappropriate sexual activity. The state of Saxony...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Rotterdam hires a winning Brit

The English conductor Bertie Baigent, winner of last month’s International Conducting Competition Rotterdam, has been engaged by the Rotterdam Philharmonic as Principal Assistant Conductor. Bertie is presently music director of Waterperry Opera Festival and Assistant Conductor with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Performing#Musical Theater#Paris Op Ra Ballet
Slipped Disc

Vienna is half-empty for Capriccio

This was the scene last night, one minute before the curtain rose on a revival of Richard Strauss’ Capriccio. The Vienna State Opera is having continued trouble selling its prime seats.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Trifonov cancels Berlin Phil’s big night

Due to an acute arm injury, Daniil Trifonov has unfortunately had to cancel his participation in the Berliner Philharmoniker’s Waldbühne concert on 25 June under the baton of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko. Kirill Gerstein will stand in for Daniil Trifonov, performing Rachmaninov’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2 in C minor op. 18, with which he made his acclaimed debut with the Berliner Philharmoniker in 2016.
PERFORMING ARTS
ARTnews

Greek National Gallery Director Marina Lambraki-Plaka Dies at 83, Archaeological Trove Found in China, and More: Morning Links for June 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MARINA LAMBRAKI-PLAKA, the director of the National Gallery in Athens since 1992, died on Monday, Kathimerini reports. She was 83. Trained as an archaeologist and art historian, Lambraki-Plaka led the museum as it opened venues in Corfu, Nafplio, and Goudi. Numerous Greek politicians paid tribute to her following her passing, the Greek Herald reports. “I personally thank her for her friendship and the art lessons she offered us generously, charmingly, and unforgettably,” the nation’s culture minister, Lina Mendoni, said. During her three decades at the institution, it added some 3,000 works to...
MUSEUMS
Slipped Disc

Pittsburgh finally finds a concertmaster in Vienna

After seven years of auditioning some of the world’s finest leaders, the Pittsburgh Symphony last night hired a new leader. He is David McCarroll, violinist of the Vienna Piano Trio. California born, McCarroll studied at the Yehudi Menuhin School in England, then in Boston and Berlin. He made his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Slipped Disc

Muti faces storm at Lourdes

Two French teachers’ unions have protested to the Ministry of Education over a forthcoming performance of Mozart’s Ave verum corpus, conducted by Riccardo Muti in the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes. The teachers claim that the performance, organised by Muti’s son-in-law David Fray, is an attack on...
EDUCATION
Slipped Disc

Barenboim jumps in at refugee concert

The recuperating conductor played piano in the Boulez Hall together with his son Michael and musicians from the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra in a twice-cancelled benefit concert for the UN refugees agency. Eleonore Buening reports that it was a last-minute decision on his part.
POLITICS
operawire.com

Anna Netrebko Files Labor Grievance Against the Metropolitan Opera

UPDATE – In a previous version of this article, it said, “Netrebko is set to perform with Gelb’s wife Ukrainian-Canadian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson in November in a production of “Tosca” at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires.” Representatives of Keri-Lynn Wilson have reached out to OperaWire and stated that she will not be performing with Netrebko in Tosca as per our article. However, as of this writing, the Teatro Colon de Buenos Aires still has Wilson listed as the lone conductor of that production, which features Netrebko as one of the performers (see image at the bottom of this article for reference).
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Prague Spring has new boss

Roman Bělor has resigned after 21 years. His deputy, the conductor Pavel Trojan, will take over. The festival was founded by Rafael Kubelik in 1946.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy