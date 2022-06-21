ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Jazz and Heritage Summer concert Series

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Summer concert Series is underway!. Every summer the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation offers a great selection of concerts. This concert series features local musicians and is sure to be a fun way to escape the heat and enjoy some excellent music....

Second Annual NOLAxNOLA Dates Announced

NOLAxNOLA: A Celebration of Music & Culture from the Inside Out. In a city made up of a multitude of talented musicians and loads more music lovers to match, the pandemic hit New Orleans' music venues and live performers closer to home than most. Last year, New Orleans & Company brought our city back together through music and culture with the first ever NOLAxNOLA. This fall, NOLAxNOLA, celebrating our music and culture from the inside out, is coming back to some of our favorite music venues and nightclubs. Get ready to feel the music because the dates have been announced: the second annual NOLAxNOLA is scheduled to take place September 23 through October 9, 2022.
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Black Pride Weekend

Black Pride to Host Weekend Celebration - June 30 through July 3. After almost a full month of partying and a great New Orleans Pride parade, you may be thinking it's high time for a respite from the festivities. Perhaps, we've reached the hour to head inside, take off our rainbow-colored makeup, and recharge for New Orleans' next big celebration. As rejuvenating as that sounds, Black Pride of New Orleans and the LGBTQ community might just beg to differ. The Crescent City's LGBTQ celebration won't be over till the month of June bids adieu, and maybe, then, we can all have a rest. For now, though, Black Pride NOLA is seeking to round out this year's pride extravaganza in a true New Orleans' fashion. Starting June 30 and going nonstop till July 3, Black Pride NOLA will be hosting a weekend packed full of LGBTQ events, graciously asking us all to hold on to our party hats for just a little bit longer.
Essence

The Ultimate ESSENCE Eats Food Guide

A list of some of the food trucks and vendors sure to please your palate at the ESSENCE Eats Food and Wine Festival in New Orleans. When you come to New Orleans, you come with the mindset that you’re going to eat a lot and you’re going to eat very, very well. If you are coming to the Big Easy to check out the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, we’re personally going to make sure you eat some of the best food out there. This will especially be the case at the first ESSENCE Eats Food and Wine Festival event, where both food and drink vendors from around the country will seek to please your palate.
whereyat.com

Running of the Bulls Returns to New Orleans

For the sixteenth year in a row, the traditions of San Fermin, Spain will make their way back to New Orleans, as the city prepares to celebrate the Running of the Bulls on the weekend of July 8-10. The Weekend. Kicking off on Friday, July 8 with a celebration of...
WDSU

New Orleans filmmaker wins 2 awards at Tribeca Festival

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans native and Dillard alumni won 2 awards for his documentary Katrina Babies at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Edward Buckles won the Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director and the festival's first ever Human/Nature Award. Katrina Babies is a project that is bringing attention to an important topic. It's an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.
marthastewart.com

These Grooms Channeled the Spirit of New Orleans Into Their Fun-Forward Wedding at an Art Museum

New York City-based Philip Cason Crane, right (he goes by Cason), and Fran McGill, who tied the knot on December 11, 2021, have one person to thank for the entire celebration: David Klafter. A colleague of Fran's and a longtime family friend of Cason's, David had an inkling there might be a connection between the pair; he connected them via email in 2019. Sparks flew as soon as they met, and took their first trip as a couple just eight weeks later when they headed to Kazakhstan to run an ultramarathon.
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 24-26

This weekend there’s something fun for everyone in the family, beginning with NOLA Family Fun Day. Faubourg Brewing Co. teams up with the Mardi Gras Indian Council to host NOLA FAMILY DAY Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faubourg Brewing Co., 3501 Jourdan Rd., New Orleans. The event features free live music and local food vendors like Valerie’s Sno-balls and Pee Wee’s Crab Cakes. Performers include Keedy Black, Sporty Brass Band, DJ Fiyo, and Reachell and the Regeneration Band. The first 100 guests will receive free beer. Check out more here.
Essence

Ambré On The Importance Of Family, What New Orleans Means To Her, And The New EP, ‘3000°’

Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer also premieres the beautifully vibrant visuals for the single, “Wild Life…”. Friday, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ambré delivered her love letter to New Orleans. The aptly titled 3000° serves not only as an ode to the legends that have preceded her, but a dedication to her experiences while living in one of the most unique cities in the entire world.
myneworleans.com

Culture Aid NOLA to provide 2,000 Hurricane Kits for New Orleans Families on July 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies on July 16 at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Kits including canned water, shelf-stable foods, 5 gallon buckets, baby wipes, trash bags, children’s activity books, and other essential supplies will be available at July Supply. The giveaway will serve both walk-up and drive up guests, and will feature brass bands and DJ’s.
WDSU

Places to go if you need to cool off in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — So many people are looking for relief from the heat. If you are out and about and need somewhere to cool off in Orleans Parish, the city says they do not have any specifically designated cooling centers at this time. Residents can seek shelter during the daytime at the following locations:
clarionherald.org

Church attire should reflect our respect for God

Summer is here, which in New Orleans usually means dressing down even more casually than we do at other times of the year. I know the issue of church attire is a sensitive one – especially in an area where it’s hot nine months out of the year. What’s your perspective on how people should dress for Mass?
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.
fox8live.com

Two Southeastern students named recipients of R.F. Lewis scholarships

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two Southeastern Louisiana University students have been named as participants in the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program, a scholarship and community program by the University of Louisiana System aimed that recognizing black men attending college that excel academically and as leaders in their communities. Nicholas Gibson...
AdWeek

WVUE Anchor Kim Holden Retiring After 34 Years

WVUE anchor Kim Holden is retiring after 34 years. Holden has worked her entire career in her hometown. She announced the news on the New Orleans Fox affiliate’s 5 p.m. newscast on Thursday. “It’s a little overwhelming,” Holden told Nola.com. “This is a huge life change, obviously.”...
