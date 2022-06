The Chicagoan folk guitarist Dennis Cahill, a specialist in traditional Irish music, has died in his home town. He was a co-founder of the Irish supergroup The Gloaming. Irish President Michael D. Higgins said: ‘It is with great sadness that those with a love of traditional Irish music across Ireland, his native Chicago and around the world will have heard of the death of Dennis Cahill.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO