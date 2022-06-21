ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa City metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 1

cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City City Council approves plans to assist low and moderate income residents

The Iowa City City Council approved a financial decision to provide housing and jobs to low and moderate-income Iowa City residents. This decision is a part of the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 Action Plan and will be funded by the Community Development Block Grant and the Home Investment Partnerships Program, which are awarded every year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Iowa City, IA
Real Estate
Iowa City, IA
Business
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Iowa City, a welcoming place for a diverse population

The NBA draft is this Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York and it will be a big night for the pride and joy of Cedar Rapids Keegan Murray. Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone. Updated: 5 hours ago. A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on...
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
#Zillow#Stacker
KCRG.com

Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on Monday as crews put the final touches on 10th Street, just north of 7th Avenue. That part of 10th Street, outside of the main entrances for places like Goldfinch and Fry-Dae, had to close for months due to the construction.
MARION, IA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KCAU 9 News

Missing man recovered from collapsed Iowa grain silo

YARMOUTH, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing after a grain silo collapsed in Des Moines County on Tuesday was recovered Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirm. The silo, near the town of Yarmouth, collapsed around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Two men had reportedly just finished unloading a semitrailer full of grain when they heard […]
YARMOUTH, IA
Western Iowa Today

19 Iowa School Districts To Share $45M To Train New Teachers

(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa grain accident results in death

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 22, 2:53 p.m. — At 1:15 p.m., search and rescue personnel located the missing person dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo, in Yarmouth, Iowa (24 miles northwest of Burlington). “On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim […]
BURLINGTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency water main break bottlenecking traffic near Marion Taco Bell

MARION, Iowa — Marion officials are warning drivers to prepare for delays while traveling on Marion Boulevard, which turns into 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. A water main break has forced crews to redirect traffic to one of the opposite lanes. That reduces traffic on the four lane road down to two.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE

