ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cities with the most expensive homes in Oshkosh metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

The Gift Itself closing in Green Bay, rebranding in Door County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Asking Residents to Post Private Signs Properly

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is reminding residents there are places that private signs should not be posted. Items such as rummage sale signs, advertising signs, political signs, items for sale signs and any other signs of that nature are not allowed on any public right-of-way. The public right-of-way...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Metal Ware and the Homestead Outlet

(WFRV) – As part of Our Town Two Rivers, Local 5 Live gives you a look at some very popular products made locally. At The Metal Ware Corp you’ll recognize brands like Nesco, Food-Saver, and even some early toys. Local 5 Live visited their factory outlet with a look at how they stay tied to the community.
TWO RIVERS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oshkosh#Zillow#Real Estate#Wi Metro
pleasantviewrealty.com

N3620 County Road J Kaukauna WI

Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Boaters frustrated by lack of docks at Green Bay launch site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year when people are out on the water, but some are left frustrated by a popular boat launch in Green Bay. “I see (Metro boat launch) only has two docks out there this year,” said Keith Jenquin. “Other years I’ve seen them have more docks.”
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Bear Sightings Reported in Western Brown County

HOBART, WI (WTAQ) — There’s been a bear spotted, maybe even two, in Brown County. The Village of Hobart is telling residents that a black bear has been spotted in the village. A Howard resident photographed a black bear Thursday morning. “It’s not uncommon,” said Aaron Buchholz with...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular Outagamie County bar and banquet hall closing for good

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Replacing produce bags at the supermarket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever taken a plastic produce bag off the roll at the supermarket and struggled to separate the flattened sides to open the bag? You dig in there with your fingernails or rub the plastic bag against your pants leg trying to get enough separation to shake the bag open and put your lettuce or fruit inside. And... oh, I went off on a tangent.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trailer catches fire after crash in Wisconsin, traffic impacted

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-tractor trailer started on fire after a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday morning and Facebook users are giving their best guesses about what was in the trailer. According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, lanes going south are impacted and the 511 website showed...
ARLINGTON, WI
wtaq.com

Local Businesses Forced to Toss Inventory Due to Power Outages

FREEDOM, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Many business owners in Freedom had to throw away their food and buy all new product from the recent power outage. “All the perishable products, meat produce, deli, bakery, frozen, dairy are no good after they lapse their period of time,” said Freedom Foods Owner Larry Westenberg.
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The event in Bevent will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight at St. Ladislaus Parish. There will be a hamburger stand, snack shack, Country Café, polka masses, bingo, Cherry Tree, Kids’ Games, bounce house, train rides, mini raffle and super mini-raffle, beer bar, pull-Tabs, cash and ATV Raffles, Polka and Country Bands, etc.
WAUSAU, WI
internewscast.com

Wisconsin man accused of using pizza cutter to steal hundreds from Walmart

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after he was caught scanning a 68-cent pizza cutter multiple times instead of hundreds of dollars worth of items. In a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 42-year-old Adrian Gonzalez is facing three charges that...
WBAY Green Bay

BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-43 SB in Green Bay back open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are back open on I-43 in Brown County after crews were making road repairs. Original story: Road repair closes left lane of I-43 in Green Bay. TUESDAY, 6/21/2022 8:30 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One lane of I-43 southbound is closed...
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

Marijuana possession laws updated in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT - Stevens Point's City Council voted to update its marijuana possession laws Monday. Citizens 18 and older who are found with up to 25 grams of marijuana will face a small $5 fine. The council voted in favor the change by an 8-3 margin. This new ordinance will...
STEVENS POINT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy