Cities with the most expensive homes in Rapid City metro area

WALL, S.D. – A Monday night fire in Wall has destroyed the Cactus Cafe and Lounge on the town’s Main Street. The Wall Fire Department says they were dispatched to the business and found a free burning fire with a heavy smoke condition. The fire was extending into the roof assembly and they immediately struck a second alarm. Due to the nature of the fire and amount of neighboring structures, the fire went to multiple alarms.

3 DAYS AGO