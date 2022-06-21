ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rapid City metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

kotatv.com

Spearfish aims to fix the aging housing crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Dream Design International along with the City of Spearfish partnered up to build an affordable workforce housing development called Sky Ridge, located south of Colorado Boulevard and west of the U.S. Highway. Dream Design’s goal is to make sure that each family can sustain their living...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Art Alley will have less powerlines in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On June 21 Black Hills Energy started the process of taking overhead power lines underground. The energy company hopes this prepares for future growth in the downtown area and improves safety. “Part of our alley, downtown alley project is we’re re-constructing the feeder lines to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Bb’s Natural Offers Unique Wines and Plates in Downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - First it was Ramen, now Justin Warner and his life partner Brooke Sweeten bring eclectic wines and fantastic plates to downtown Rapid City. Bb’s Natural features organic and natural wines that are mostly new to the Rapid City palate. And Justin’s vast culinary knowledge allows him to bring new, global flavors to his meat and cheese trays and other plates.
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Business
Rapid City, SD
Real Estate
Rapid City, SD
Government
KEVN

A stern message for campers who park along Orman Dam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Camping is meant to be a time of enjoyment and exploration for visitors traveling across different landscapes, but the Bureau of Land Management says that some folks are taking advantage of that in an illegal way. Regulations state that people must occupy their camper for at...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

Fire destroys Main Street business in Wall, South Dakota

WALL, S.D. – A Monday night fire in Wall has destroyed the Cactus Cafe and Lounge on the town’s Main Street. The Wall Fire Department says they were dispatched to the business and found a free burning fire with a heavy smoke condition. The fire was extending into the roof assembly and they immediately struck a second alarm. Due to the nature of the fire and amount of neighboring structures, the fire went to multiple alarms.
Mix 97-3

This Beautiful Black Hills Estate Features An Indoor Pool

As you will see in the photo gallery below, this incredible Black Hills estate has it all. It sits on nearly 10 acres in the Black Hills National Forest and is only minutes from downtown Spearfish. The exterior is low-maintenance brick and large windows take in all the natural beauty of the Black Hills.
SPEARFISH, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Hot Springs City Council approves hiring of new police officer

HOT SPRINGS – At the Monday, June 6, Hot Springs City Council meeting held at the Mueller Center, the council unanimously approved the hiring of full time officer Edward Allen and asked Hot Springs Chief Jen Winscot as well as Captain Philip Shively to explain their plans for employee retention so that Hot Springs will be less likely to be utilized as a training ground in the future.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Gaming Commission looks at the underage issue

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law prohibits anyone under age 21 from participating in gaming in Deadwood. But the Black Hills city markets to families as a tourism destination, and state regulators have noticed an uptick in underage individuals on establishments’ gaming floors. The South Dakota Commission...
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 12-year-old found safe in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old. Police say Malayah Roach was reported missing early Tuesday morning. She was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Haines Ave. She was wearing a white sweater and black jeans.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Burleson, Palmer can’t go into any Deadwood casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that regulates Deadwood gaming in South Dakota has refused to remove the name of a Rapid City poker player from a list of people who are no longer allowed to be in any of the licensed gaming establishments in Deadwood. Rick Burleson wanted...
KELOLAND TV

Fire destroys Rapid City home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a house on Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Range View Circle around 11:30 a.m. MT. Crews first on scene saw smoke and flames coming from the garage. Officials say...
newscenter1.tv

Pennington County residents voice concern at BOC meeting

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — County commissioners met Tuesday to meet on a number of different issues but none as controversial as the amending of Ordinance 14. The Highway Department brought up the amendment to change criteria for constructing and accepting roads and approaches onto the county highway system. Many...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City Mayor react to protests continuing at Grand Gateway Hotel

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- Consistent protests in front of the Grand Gateway Hotel, part of a larger boycott effort, have continued for over two months now – becoming an unavoidable sight just off I-90. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender describes the situation as one of the more “bizarre” he has witnessed.
RAPID CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Woman injured by buffalo

A woman was hospitalized following an encounter with a buffalo near Wildlife Loop Road last Thursday morning. At 11:21 a.m. a call came to Custer County Dispatch reporting a 19-year-old Colorado woman had been hit by a buffalo, had an injured leg and could not walk. Custer State Park reported...
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

10-year-old boy rescued in Badlands Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two children were rescued after falling into a ravine Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennington County Search and Rescue executed a high angle rope rescue to reach two kids in Badlands National Park. Authorities say a 10-year-old boy and his sister were hiking near the family’s campsite in the Boondock Camping Ground in the Badlands.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Officers locate missing 12-year-old

UPDATE (10:14 p.m.): 12-year-old Malayah Roach has been located safe according to RCPD. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Malayah Roach. RCPD have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Tuesday morning. She was...
RAPID CITY, SD

