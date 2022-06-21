ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Cities with the most expensive homes in La Crosse metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

wizmnews.com

Cause of April restaurant fire in La Crosse still unknown

They’ve figured out where the fire started, but not how it started. La Crosse fire investigators still have not determined the cause of the April 28th blaze on South 4th Street which destroyed the building containing the India Curry House and several apartments. The investigation is done for now,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Medical examiner says La Crosse County on pace for more fatal overdoses than last year

According to La Crosse County Medical Examiner Tim Candahl, there have been 13 confirmed overdose deaths in La Crosse County in 2022. There have also been at least 21 suspected overdose deaths that remain under investigation, according to Candahl. Candahl said the drugs circulating in the La Crosse area are requiring more help from first responders.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Scheduled Simulated Nuclear Incident Drill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and other state, county, and city agencies will be taking part in a simulated emergency at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant. On Tuesday, June 21, there will be a variety of field activities and tests that will take...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse teachers rally for higher pay, Superintendent Engel responds

Over 50 local teachers endured the heat and rallied at Powell Park on Monday night to advocate for a higher pay raise. The current pay raise proposal is around 2%, but teachers are saying that isn’t enough. Logan High School administrative assistant Alicia Nielsen spoke at the rally, saying...
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Man pronounced dead at scene of crash on HWY. 33

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. Deputies say 70-year-old James Misch of La Crosse was traveling on highway 33 last night. Just after 7pm, Misch lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and was ejected from the...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

2 found dead in rural Vernon County residence, authorities say

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Sunday in a rural residence. At about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a suspicious death in rural Coon Valley, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.
thecountyline.net

Motorcyclist killed near Cashton

A La Crosse motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday on Highway 33, northwest of Cashton, near Nebraska Avenue in the town of Portland. Just after 7 p.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of the accident. During the initial investigation, deputies determined that James Misch, 70, was traveling west on Highway 33 when he lost control of his motorcycle, a 2015 Harley Davidson. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled a short distance before Misch was ejected. As a result of injuries suffered during the crash, Misch was pronounced dead at the scene.
CASHTON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people found dead in rural Vernon County identified

TOWN OF COON (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people found dead at a home in the Town of Coon Sunday. According to a release, 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn and 48-year-old Rick Schermerhorn were found dead at a home on County Road P north of Westby and Coon Valley.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse woman accused of arson, facing multiple charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse woman is accused of arson and is facing multiple charges. Court records show the charges filed against 23-year-old Brianna Lawrence of La Crosse include arson of property other than building, arson of building w/o owner’s consent, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property (over $2500).
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Two people found dead near Coon Valley

VERNON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead near Coon Valley. Shortly before 9 on Sunday, deputies received a call about a suspicious death. When first responders arrived at the home, they found two people dead. The sheriff’s...
COON VALLEY, WI

