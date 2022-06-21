ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Cities with the most expensive homes in Grand Forks metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

KNOX News Radio

Xcel caps downtown GF gas leak

A cut gas line near downtown Grand Forks forced the evacuation of several nearby businesses this morning. The Grand Forks Fire Department was notified of the break around 8:15 a.m. in the alley behind North 3rd Street. The GFFD says a construction team doing some excavation work on a building hit the line. There were no injuries. Xcel Energy crews were able to cap the leak.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF County drops wind farm moratorium

The Grand Forks County Commission has lifted a moratorium on wind farm applications after tweaking a series of local siting requirements. The revised document includes moving the setback for wind turbines from one-quarter to one-half mile. The changes also define the tower height setback from property lines and right-of-ways. Another provision involves the so-called shadow flicker – or the amount of time rotating wind blades can cast shadows on nearby dwellings. The max time would be 30 hours per year – or an average of five minutes per day.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bill Gates connected trust acquires large section of land in Pembina County

(Pembina County, ND) -- A recent land sale in Pembina County is causing controversy. North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring is confirming that a trust with ties to Bill Gates has acquired six parcels of land in the county. The Attorney General's office sent a letter Tuesday asking the Red River Trust to confirm how it plans to use the land. The plans met meet the exceptions to the North Dakota Corporate Farming Laws.
Grand Forks, ND
Real Estate
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
Grand Forks, ND
Business
KNOX News Radio

Riverside Pool in GF set to open

With painting and repairs completed – and flood waters flushed away – Riverside Pool in Grand Forks is ready to open for the 2022 swimming season today (Thursday). Although both Riverside and Elks will be open simultaneously during the week they will flip flop weekend days – a move implemented during the 2021 season. Due to limited staff members Elks will be open on Saturday and Riverside on Sunday.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Heat played role in three Fargo power outages, officials say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials say it was the extreme heat that lead to more than 2,000 customers to be without power Sunday evening. However, they say despite the continued heat wave in the metro, the issue shouldn’t happen again. Power went out between 3 p.m. and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Joe’s Diner in Crookston announces temporary closure

Joe’s Diner in Crookston recently announced on social media it will be closed through the summer and will reopen Labor Day due to multiple reasons such as staffing, inflation, food trucks and summer weather drawing people to the lake. The diner’s message was:. “Dear Crookston,. Due to the...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Search efforts continue for the man who jumped into the Red River in East Grand Forks, MN. Police were dispatched to a residential address in East Grand Forks for reports of trespass at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Officers contacted the suspect and he voluntarily left the location, saying that he was heading back to Grand Forks.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Global Hawk Block-30s to transfer to Grand Sky

The U-S Air Force will retire its Global Hawk Block-30 fleet and transfer all twenty aircraft to Grand Sky in Grand Forks to be converted for use in a hypersonic missile testing program. Sen. John Hoeven announced that Air Force leadership has affirmed its commitment to make additional investments in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota National Guard soldiers back home

(Bismarck, ND) -- A group of about 50 North Dakota National Guard soldiers is back home. Most flew into Fargo, Minot, Grand Forks, and Bismarck over the weekend in time for Father's Day. The soldiers are part of the 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment, which spent nearly a year in the U.S. Central Command area working on construction projects.
BISMARCK, ND
trfradio.com

TRF Man Cited for Tampering with Vehicles

A Thief River Falls area man has been cited for tampering with a motor vehicle following an incident reported last night. Travis Bruce Johnson, (23) was cited after police were called to 1601 US Highway 59 South, on a report of suspicious activity. An off-duty deputy allegedly observed Johnson tugging on vehicle door handles.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Two under arrest after lengthy chase twists through FM Metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody at the Cass County Jail after leading law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions on a wild chase late Wednesday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:11 p.m, an officer attempted to stop a 1988 Chevy C1500 pickup which had fled from Fargo Police twice in the previous two days. The vehicle fled for a third time and was last seen heading towards Moorhead on 12th Avenue North.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Former candidate talks election complaint with GF County Commission

A former Grand Forks School Board candidate has asked the county commission to review the actions of County Auditor Deb Nelson during the recent election. Ron Barta alleges that Nelson “impeded” his right to campaign on June 11th and 14th outside the Alerus Center. Barta says he was more than the required 100 feet away from the doors to the polling site. Barta says the line of questioning by Nelson created a scene as voters were entering the building. Barta says he has filed a complaint with the Grand Forks Police Department.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Grand Forks Man Arrested & Charged In Sunday Gun Incident

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment for a gun-related incident over the weekend. Police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Genes after finding several shell casings in the 1900 block of 12th Street South on Sunday. No one was...
GRAND FORKS, ND

