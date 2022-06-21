Cities with the most expensive homes in Grand Forks metro area

The Grand Forks County Commission has lifted a moratorium on wind farm applications after tweaking a series of local siting requirements. The revised document includes moving the setback for wind turbines from one-quarter to one-half mile. The changes also define the tower height setback from property lines and right-of-ways. Another provision involves the so-called shadow flicker – or the amount of time rotating wind blades can cast shadows on nearby dwellings. The max time would be 30 hours per year – or an average of five minutes per day.

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO