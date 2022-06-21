ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Cities with the most expensive homes in Sheboygan metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Office Max on Paradise Drive to close in West Bend, WI

June 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Large red and yellow ‘Store Closing’ signs are posted in the windows of Office Max, 1301 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. Located in the West Bend Corporate Center, the store has been one of the mainstays at that location. Questions about the store closing were directed to corporate. A message has been sent and an update will be posted once information is received.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Gift Itself closing in Green Bay, rebranding in Door County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W4073 County Road N, Sheboygan Falls, WI, USA

Who doesn’t want a home in the country?! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch features a spacious living room and sits on a peaceful 1.06 acre lot, this home does need a little TLC and has great potential. (Property being sold as is) For the fastest response, additional information...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N3620 County Road J Kaukauna WI

Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Metal Ware and the Homestead Outlet

(WFRV) – As part of Our Town Two Rivers, Local 5 Live gives you a look at some very popular products made locally. At The Metal Ware Corp you’ll recognize brands like Nesco, Food-Saver, and even some early toys. Local 5 Live visited their factory outlet with a look at how they stay tied to the community.
TWO RIVERS, WI
WOMI Owensboro

MUST SEE: You Gotta Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Wisconsin Mall

I freakin' love watching people risk their lives to explore inside abandoned buildings, clearly because I'm too much of a chicken to go do it myself. After watching this video of an abandoned mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I had to show you guys the inside. I always had an image of what I'd expect the inside to look like after years of being closed, but this is not what I was picturing!
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | What this place in Washington County, WI?

June 21, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – This is a business within a business in Washington County. There are 19 seconds worth of clues before the big reveal. (and one Easter egg already in this header) Can you identify the business in less than 19 seconds? … and the second location?
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Structure fire at 12th and Chestnut Street in West Bend, WI

June 22, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Emergency crews are on scene of a structure fire, 1209 Chestnut Street in West Bend, WI. The call came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022. West Bend and Jackson Fire Departments are responding. UPDATE: Jackson Fire Department has...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

State-of-the-art feed and grain manufacturing slated for Waupun

United Cooperative announced construction of its new multi-million dollar state-of-the-art feed, grain and soybean processing plant in Waupun is slated to begin this year. The multi-structural manufacturing facility will be located on a 67-acre parcel in Waupun's industrial park on the city's southwest side which has access to the rail line and Highways 151, 26 and 49.
WAUPUN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Central southern Ozaukee County fire department may be studied

GRAFTON — A joint southern Ozaukee County fire and EMS department has already been created, and now a group of communities in the county’s central section will begin discussions about consolidating their operations. The communities that oversee the Grafton, Cedarburg, Saukville and Port Washington fire departments will all...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-43 SB in Green Bay back open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are back open on I-43 in Brown County after crews were making road repairs. Original story: Road repair closes left lane of I-43 in Green Bay. TUESDAY, 6/21/2022 8:30 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One lane of I-43 southbound is closed...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

New Rides On The Way To Bay Beach

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bay Beach Amusement Park could be gaining a new ride before the season is done this fall. The city’s parks committee agreed Wednesday evening to accept the donation of a new tot-hopper ride from the Friends of Bay Beach, the park’s fundraising group. The full city council is expected to approve the donation at its next meeting.
GREEN BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Mayville mother/son are 6th, 7th traffic fatalites of 2022 | By Washington County Sheriff

June 22, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 6th and 7th traffic fatalities of 2022. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:42 a.m. the Washington County Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road in the Village of Richfield. One of the callers reported that occupants of a southbound vehicle had severe injuries and were unconscious.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of using pizza cutter to steal hundreds from Walmart

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after he was caught scanning a 68-cent pizza cutter multiple times instead of hundreds of dollars worth of items. In a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 42-year-old Adrian Gonzalez is facing three charges that...

