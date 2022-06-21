Cities with the most expensive homes in Sioux Falls metro area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: A house move that impacted travel in eastern Sioux Falls is complete. Crews completed moving the house from Lotta Street to S. Sneve Avenue early Thursday afternoon. Several houses in the Lotta Stret neighborhood are being moved or razed over ongoing flood...
Now that we've officially reached the blistering hot weather season, it's time once again to start playing the yard watering restrictions game in the Sioux Empire. Thanks to the scorching hot temps all last week and what appears to be another hot couple of days on the way this week, Sioux Falls and many communities in and around the area are taking the time to remind residents of their city lawn watering programs.
Professional scammers are always going to find new and creative ways to relieve people of their hard-earned money, and that's exactly what is happening again right now in the Sioux Empire. What's the latest ploy being used during the summer of 2022?. Scam artists are calling people pretending to be...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The spring severe weather season has been one of the busiest in years across KELOLAND. But the summer pattern will bring some important changes to the ways in which we get storms in the weeks ahead. The patterns that deliver storms to KELOLAND change...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota will be transforming and absorbing the Community College of Sioux Falls, turning it into USD’s Sioux Falls location. This has been in development for nearly a year, according to a press release from the BOR. The plan...
Drivers on one major North-South road in Northeast Sioux Falls will be looking for detours in the days ahead. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road will be closed from East 10th Street to West 26th Street. The closure goes into effect Monday (June 27). The...
An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
The older I get the more I know I don't know. Seriously, it's really surprising how many things I don't know. And I'm not talking just about things like the hottest reality shows, the latest and most famous singers and actors, and the most recent technology...stuff. No, it's more than...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Skyrocketing gas prices, inflation, a rise in mass shootings, climate change and lack of affordable housing: These are just some of the issues young people are taking into consideration when deciding to have children. 28-year-old Kelsey Thornton and her boyfriend have been together for...
Over the weekend, the Sioux Empire experienced a scorching heat wave. Most of the region experienced a Heat Advisory and other areas were issued an Excessive Heat Watch. Our news and weather partners at Dakota News Now kept viewers informed about hot temperatures and humidity levels. Not only was South Dakota sweating bullets due to the intense heat, but the wind was also blowing at about 30 miles per hour. Going outside felt like turning on your car air conditioner for the first time. It was like that initial blast of awful hot air blowing in your face that's not yet keeping you cool.
This photo was taken in 2006 as City Employee Paul Jacobson and Mayor Orville Wiebers helped to move kitchen equipment into the new Senior Center. The noon meal was prepared at the Center then; now meals are transported from Sioux Falls. The status of the Lennox Senior Center remains in...
Sioux Falls is about to enhance its palettes and increase its waistlines when another Italian restaurant opens later this year. People have many definitions of comfort food. It could be really cheesy mac and cheese, cornbread, or grilled cheese. For me, comfort food is anything from an Italian restaurant menu.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 20, 2022 for the 9th annual Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Riverfest. Riverfest is a live music, outdoor event in downtown Sioux Falls along the river. DTSF describes the event, "Party on the Big Sioux River at Downtown Riverfest, with live music, kids activities, food...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the western part of the city. It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday near the Empire Mall.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office has received reports of scammers calling victims, pretending to be law officers. Authorities are saying scammers are using the names of actual deputies, threatening to arrest people if they do not pay them. The Facebook post read, “The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office and the Sioux Falls Police Department will never call and threaten to arrest you for a warrant and ask that you provide payment over the phone using some kind of pre-paid credit card, iTunes card, or gift card in order to avoid arrest.”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The aim of the 437 Project is to create awareness of the connection between physical and mental wellness. Each year, over 48,000 people in the United States die by suicide leaving behind thousands of loved ones to endure this life-changing loss, according to a press release.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said no serious injuries were reported after a diver’s slow speed spiked suspicion, which led to a tailgate and an exchange of shots fired. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a couple of guys were outside...
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is always trying to bring new stores to the mall to give shoppers an opportunity to explore a variety of options. A particular store is now open The Empire Mall will allow mall patrons to search for jewelry that's stylish and affordable. Beginning Monday,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fire trucks, ambulances, busses, police cars, and helicopters, you could see them all at the Sioux Falls airport Wednesday. “Fire One, North Jaycee Lane for a training session airport crash,” a voice broadcast over the scanner. Once every 3 years, first responders are...
