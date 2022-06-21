Cities with the most expensive homes in Janesville metro area

The city of Madison has approved two large housing developments for the east and south sides, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. A 12-story redevelopment with housing, commercial space, and parking will replace the Coliseum Bar and preserve the Wonder Bar on a site adjacent to the Alliant Energy Center at the corner of Olin Avenue and John Nolen Drive. The project, to be developed by McGrath Property Group, will include 192 apartments, 13,500 square feet of commercial space, and a three-floor garage.
