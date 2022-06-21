ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Cities with the most expensive homes in Janesville metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ibmadison.com

City makes way for two large housing projects

The city of Madison has approved two large housing developments for the east and south sides, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. A 12-story redevelopment with housing, commercial space, and parking will replace the Coliseum Bar and preserve the Wonder Bar on a site adjacent to the Alliant Energy Center at the corner of Olin Avenue and John Nolen Drive. The project, to be developed by McGrath Property Group, will include 192 apartments, 13,500 square feet of commercial space, and a three-floor garage.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Program to put public land back into private ownership

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Property owners near 700 available pieces of land in Rockford and across the region can adopt it at no cost with help from the Adjacent Property Adoption Program and the Region 1 Planning Council. These slivers of land struggled to sell in the hands of Winnebago...
ROCKFORD, IL
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloit, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Janesville, WI
Real Estate
Janesville, WI
Government
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Business
Beloit, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Government
stoughtonnews.com

Joint road projects slated to begin July 5

A joint road reconstruction project between the City of Stoughton and townships of Dunn and Rutland on several road reconstructions is tentatively set to begin Tuesday, July 5 and end Friday, Sept. 2. According to a June 20 town of Rutland news release, the following roads will be closed to...
STOUGHTON, WI
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: I-43 serves Wisconsin (only)

As covered in several earlier FreightWaves Classics articles, there are a number of highways designated as interstate highways that are located only in a single state. Examples include (with links to the articles): Interstate 2, Interstate 4, Interstate 11, Interstate 12, Interstate 14, Interstate 16, Interstate 17, Interstate 19, Interstate 27, and Interstate 37.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

No strings attached: City launches guaranteed income pilot program

The city of Madison has launched its new guaranteed income pilot program, which will provide 155 families $500 a month for a year. The program, called the Madison Forward Fund, comes at no cost to taxpayers and is fully funded entirely by charitable donations. The cash payments are aimed at...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Hidden Gem Events Space in Clinton, WI

We’re taking a look inside Hickory Wood Events, a beautiful new event space in Clinton, WI. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram @hickorywoodevents.
CLINTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Wi Metro
spectrumnews1.com

Whitewater works to restore two of its lakes

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The city of Whitewater is working on a multiyear project to restore Trippe and Cravath lakes. Jacob Damm is a project ecologist. He and his team installed coir wattles near Trippe Lake. “The purpose of the coir wattles is to reduce wave action along the shoreline...
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton’s planned riverwalk gets slight adjustment

The planned riverwalk in the city’s riverfront redevelopment project will be getting a tweak after City Council members approved adding a stone stairway to improve accessibility. Members voted unanimously at the Tuesday, June 14 City Council meeting to spend around $17,500 from the riverfront project’s contingency fund to install...
STOUGHTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says

A 16-year-old girl remains missing after she ran away from her parents’ home early Saturday morning in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. She was reportedly spotted in Lake County shortly after going missing, her uncle said. Jason Camara told Lake and McHenry County Scanner that his wife’s 16-year-old niece, Fiona Daujotas, went missing from her home in […] The post Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
94.3 Lite FM

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

40th year of pontoon rides & rentals help community enjoy Madison lakes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pontoon rides and rentals are being offered at Madison parks for the 40th year through Madison School and Community Recreation’s summer program. Pontoons are available at Tenney Park, Olbrich Park, Warner Park, and Goodspeed Peir for drop-in rides, rentals, and specialty trips, now through September 30.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Major accident at Forest Hills and Pleasant Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Details are developing on an accident in Rockford. First responders are asking the public to avoid the area at Forest Hills Road and Pleasant Valley Boulevard on Thursday due to a major accident.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison launches pilot program offering $500 monthly payments to families in need

MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders announced Monday a new program that will guarantee direct payments to select families, adding Madison to a growing list of communities around the country that are offering a novel kind of support for those who need it most. Dubbed the Madison Forward Fund, the city’s guaranteed income program will provide 155 families with $500 per...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trailer catches fire after crash in Wisconsin, traffic impacted

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-tractor trailer started on fire after a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday morning and Facebook users are giving their best guesses about what was in the trailer. According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, lanes going south are impacted and the 511 website showed...
ARLINGTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy