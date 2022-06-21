ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cities with the most expensive homes in Racine metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Pay it forward: Stranger fills gas tank at Kwik Trip in Mount Pleasant

Pay it forward. We have all heard the phrase, but some of us have never experienced the action. For some it’s a cup of coffee, but for others, it’s much more. For Willow Ahnen, June 21, 2022, started out as any other “normal” day. However, it quickly went south when she looked down at her gas gauge as she was driving to her parent’s house. The brightly lit letter “E” was staring her in the face.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Racine County Eye

Exterior deck fires damage 2 Racine apartment buildings

RACINE – Two multi-family apartment buildings were damaged by separate deck fires within a few hours of each other on Wednesday, according to the Racine Fire Department (RFD). No one was injured. Erie Street deck fire. Firefighters responded to the first deck fire on an upper unit wooden entrance...
RACINE, WI
Jake Wells

More stimulus checks are coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Real Estate#Wi Metro
WOMI Owensboro

MUST SEE: You Gotta Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Wisconsin Mall

I freakin' love watching people risk their lives to explore inside abandoned buildings, clearly because I'm too much of a chicken to go do it myself. After watching this video of an abandoned mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I had to show you guys the inside. I always had an image of what I'd expect the inside to look like after years of being closed, but this is not what I was picturing!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Six current, former U.S. Postal employees accused of collecting fraudulent unemployment benefits, business loans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six current and former U.S. Postal Service employees have been charged with fraudulently obtaining loans for businesses that did not really exist. The six defendants were charged as part of an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Task force on Unemployment Benefits Insurance Fraud. They all applied for a variety of government loans and assistance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Attorney General's office. In addition to trying to get loans from the Small Business Administration for businesses that were not real, four of the defendants are accused of filing for fraudulent unemployment...
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Multiple power outages reported in West Bend

WEST BEND — Multiple power outages have been reported in West Bend by We Energies today. According to their website, there are 900 customers without power north of East Washington Street/Highway 33 since 8 a.m., less than five customers without power near the intersection of West Decorah Road and Eastern Avenue since 8:23 a.m. and another outage between Lincoln Drive East and Sunset Drive near Terrace Drive has left under five people without power.
WEST BEND, WI
visitkenosha.com

Spend the Fourth of July Weekend in Kenosha

The City of Kenosha gets in the festive spirit in a big way to celebrate Independence Day! Three events are on tap across four days: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, Celebrate America, and Let Freedom Sing. The fireworks will be on the Fourth of July. Everyone’s invited to the outdoor lakefront party!
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says

A 16-year-old girl remains missing after she ran away from her parents’ home early Saturday morning in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. She was reportedly spotted in Lake County shortly after going missing, her uncle said. Jason Camara told Lake and McHenry County Scanner that his wife’s 16-year-old niece, Fiona Daujotas, went missing from her home in […] The post Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
wlip.com

Man Wanted in Racine Shooting Could Be in Kenosha, Lake County

(Racine, WI) Police in Racine, Wisconsin are looking for a suspect in a shooting, and he could be in this area. Police say Michael Shawn Boyd Jr. is the suspect in a May 15th shooting, and also has an outstanding warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. An alert issued...
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Whitewater works to restore two of its lakes

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The city of Whitewater is working on a multiyear project to restore Trippe and Cravath lakes. Jacob Damm is a project ecologist. He and his team installed coir wattles near Trippe Lake. “The purpose of the coir wattles is to reduce wave action along the shoreline...
WISN

Extreme heat causing roads to buckle

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The extreme heat this week caused some roads to buckle. "If you didn't know it was there and were driving 45 mph it could do a lot of damage to the car," Greenfield resident Paul Markovina said. Interstate 94 near Calhoun Road was reduced to...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade set for Sunday, July 3

The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade presented by Snap-on will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3 with the theme “America the Beautiful.” The parade is organized by the City of Kenosha. Continuing its community generosity, Snap-on is again the lead sponsor for the parade. Kenosha County joins the City of Kenosha in supporting the parade, along with division sponsors Kenosha Kingfish, Jockey International, First American Bank, AECOM and Festival Foods.
KENOSHA, WI
idesignarch.com

Shingle Style Dream Lake House with Cottage Character

Located on a prime lakeside lot in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, this beautiful shingle style cottage has a distinctive New England character. Designed by Alexander Design Group and constructed by Lowell Custom Homes, the two-story cottage features coastal blue wood exterior that generates a warm welcoming feel. The interior features coffered...
LAKE GENEVA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy