John Cena grants record 650 wishes with Make-A-Wish

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

( WJW ) – WWE wrestler and actor John Cena is being honored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation for granting a landmark number of wishes.

The 45-year-old has marked more than 650 wishes, more than any other celebrity in history, according to Make-a-Wish and WWE .

John Cena granted his first wish in 2004.

“I just drop everything,” Cena said when he was honored for granting 500 wishes. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Make A Wish says he’s the most-requested celebrity by wish kids.

“…The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes,” he said in a recent interview .

Many families stay in touch with Cena, telling him about how much it meant to the children who were able to spend time with him during their final days.

“Those are always difficult to read,” Cena said . “But at the same time, the strength of the parents in sending me a message about how much the time that I spent with their child meant to them, it’s very special.”

John Cena has also been honored for his support to veterans’ organizations and first responders.

