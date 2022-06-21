Cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma City metro area

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has again earned a spot on the list of best hospitals in the country to deliver a baby. Mercy Oklahoma City is one of only 350 hospitals on the list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals determined by Newsweek and data firm Statista. The designation places Mercy among the highest echelon of more than 2,700 hospitals across the country offering maternity services.

