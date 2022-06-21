Cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma City metro area

A local contractor is the apparent low bidder for a large bridge rehabilitation project in far west Canadian County. OBC, Inc., which has offices in Okarche and Edmond, submitted a bid totaling about $36.4 million to rebuild the historic “yellow bridge” over the South Canadian River. “The bridge...
Several OG&E customers complained to the utility provider Monday after learning their rate would reflect peak usage despite of Juneteenth. In 2021, Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday, which is normally a day of discounted power usage for OG&E customers enrolled in the SmartHours program. Last year, the company discounted...
The popular pizza chain, Empire Slice, has officially opened its newest location in downtown Edmond. The slice house is located off 15th Street, east of the Edmond Railyard. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Thursday morning focused on a new health care model for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. The news conference comes after lawmakers passed State Bills 1337 and 1396. SB 1337 transforms the state’s Medicaid program and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s health care model.
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has again earned a spot on the list of best hospitals in the country to deliver a baby. Mercy Oklahoma City is one of only 350 hospitals on the list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals determined by Newsweek and data firm Statista. The designation places Mercy among the highest echelon of more than 2,700 hospitals across the country offering maternity services.
KFOR took a deeper look into the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s investigative report on Epic Charter Schools, which was released on Tuesday, June 21. Inside the report was information on alleged misuse of funds, altered school attendance, and unauthorized teacher bonuses.
Food assistance programs are a lifeline for thousands of Oklahomans and millions around the country - but more and more often, these government benefits are being taken out of accounts before consumers know what happened.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A relaxing retirement may well be what you are looking forward to, but the struggling economy and potential lack of planning could be throwing a wrench into your retirement dreams. Older adults are making a return to the workforce as economic issues continue. There are...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new executive order hoped to make schools safer would increase active-shooter response training opportunities while renewing some previous statewide initiatives. “Upon reviewing the recommendations made to me by the state’s top law enforcement officials, I have determined the state is underutilizing existing resources and law...
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Facebook posts are bringing attention to potential card skimmers at gas stations in the Village. With just one swipe of a credit card, you could potentially lose thousands of dollars to gas skimmers. “We want people to call us immediately, particularly if they see anything...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Supreme Court decided to take no further action on an Oklahoma law to keep trains moving at crossroads. A railroad company could have been fined under previous law. A local driver said he's also seen the issues. "It takes too much time. You got to...
