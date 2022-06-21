ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma City metro area

By Stacker
pryorinfopub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.pryorinfopub.com

News On 6

Empire Slice House Opens In Downtown Edmond

The popular pizza chain, Empire Slice, has officially opened its newest location in downtown Edmond. The slice house is located off 15th Street, east of the Edmond Railyard. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
EDMOND, OK
oknursingtimes.com

Mercy Oklahoma City Named a Newsweek Best Maternity Hospital

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has again earned a spot on the list of best hospitals in the country to deliver a baby. Mercy Oklahoma City is one of only 350 hospitals on the list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals determined by Newsweek and data firm Statista. The designation places Mercy among the highest echelon of more than 2,700 hospitals across the country offering maternity services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

FOX 25 Consumer Watch: Older Americans returning to work

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A relaxing retirement may well be what you are looking forward to, but the struggling economy and potential lack of planning could be throwing a wrench into your retirement dreams. Older adults are making a return to the workforce as economic issues continue. There are...
pryorinfopub.com

Increased safety at Oklahoma schools is the goal of Stitt's new executive order

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new executive order hoped to make schools safer would increase active-shooter response training opportunities while renewing some previous statewide initiatives. “Upon reviewing the recommendations made to me by the state’s top law enforcement officials, I have determined the state is underutilizing existing resources and law...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Card skimmers suspected at Village gas stations

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Facebook posts are bringing attention to potential card skimmers at gas stations in the Village. With just one swipe of a credit card, you could potentially lose thousands of dollars to gas skimmers. “We want people to call us immediately, particularly if they see anything...
THE VILLAGE, OK
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt makes Oklahoma Health Care Authority announcement

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Thursday morning focused on a new health care model for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. The news conference came after lawmakers passed State Bill 1337. The bill transforms the state's Medicaid program and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority's health care model.
OKLAHOMA STATE

