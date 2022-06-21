Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

Inflation continues to rage throughout the economy. Earlier this month, the consumer price index, an estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the change in costs consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% year over year in May. Meanwhile, the producer price index, the change in prices received by domestic producers for their outputs, increased by 10.6%. The latter number suggests that inflation is accelerating, not decelerating, as sooner or later, these costs will have to be passed on to the consumer. And, of course, the most notable metric of inflation is the cost of gasoline, now above $5 per gallon and certain to go higher as the summer driving season kicks into high gear.

