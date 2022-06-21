Cities with the most expensive homes in Dubuque metro area

The Cuba City School District is working on a list of potential renovation projects and working to set a dollar amount to appear before voters in November. Reports say over the past few months, the district has listened to parents, business leaders and other community voices. Using the input from those groups, the district intends to distribute a communitywide survey to better understand which projects the public might support. After considering feedback, the Cuba City Board of Education will determine how much to ask the community for during the November election. The most the district could ask for, $36 million, would not cover every item on the district’s wish list, but would max out the district’s borrowing ability. The amount put to voters for consideration will likely be lower. The most the district could borrow without increasing the tax rate is $20 million.

CUBA CITY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO