Cities with the most expensive homes in Lebanon metro area

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The proposed retail/residential development of the old Neuweiler Brewery in Allentown meets the standards of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, as long as the history of the Allentown property is part of the next use. Manhattan Building Co. plans to demolish much of the 3.8-acre site...
A manufacturer of computer numerical control cylindrical grinders and robotic automation systems is expanding its York County headquarters. Weldon Solutions is expanding its headquarters at 425 East Berlin Road in West Manchester Township. The expansion includes growing its production shop and warehouse by 18,000 square feet and its office by 3,000 square feet. The 21,000-square-foot addition will bring the facility to 61,000 square feet.
READING, Pa. - Reading Finance Director Jamar Kelly and the city's community development director are recommending parking pads for row homes as a way to free up spaces in the city. "There are a few different templates that we're working on internally to kind of prefabricate the process and make...
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — You may have missed the movie theater experience during the pandemic, but in one Columbia home currently for sale, you don’t have to leave the driveway to get some snacks and plop into a red theater chair to watch a movie on the big screen.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Commissioners, Farmland Preservation Officials and Silver Spring Township Board of Supervisors on Thursday marked the preservation of two new farms in Silver Spring Township. The addition of two new crop farms to the preserved list raises the total number of farms preserved...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's new life for an old property in Allentown. 69 News was there for the ribbon cutting at "Grand Plaza" Wednesday. That's the new name for the old PPL Plaza on West Hamilton Street. A private investment firm, DLP Capital, acquired the 8-story office building at auction...
Over the past 40-some years, something new has taken root on the former Luke Grubb farm southeast of Palmyra. Londonderry Village – founded in the late 1970s as the Lebanon Valley Brethren Home – is no longer owned by the Church of the Brethren, but chooses to be affiliated with it because of an ongoing connection to its founders’ beliefs.
The Columbia Mall will go to the auction block in July. Owner Christian Foust announced that 35 acres of commercial property near the I-80 interchange will be included. Foust indicated there was interest from a investment group, but instead opted for the auction, which will take place online, beginning July 25th. Bidding starts at $3.4-million.
Union drivers in Lehigh County and Virginia are in "contentious" negotiations with US Foods Holding Corp., according to a Teamsters statement. "We've been negotiating for a year and a half," Chris Nothstein, described as a 25-year driver, said in the statement. "The company told us we were 'essential' during the pandemic" but now US Foods is "dragging their feet."
Wells Fargo & Co., one of "The Big Four" U.S. banks, has closed its branch at Lehigh University and another in Langhorne, Bucks County, according to a federal regulator. The branches closed June 15, according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which supervises national banks. The Lehigh...
OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Berks County farm is among the more than 30 farms joining a state program to be spared from development. State officials say a 164-acre crop Kathy Levan Crop Farm in Oley Township is joining a farmland preservation program through the state Department of Agriculture. The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several customers of the now closed Vision Home Builders in Columbia County say they are not satisfied with the responses to complaints they filed with the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Consumer Protection. Customers filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office after the company closed without warning. More than […]
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council held a special meeting on spending American Rescue Plan Act money on homelessness Wednesday night. "The intent of this meeting is to get a descriptive handle on the needs of the community and model programs that might relate to those needs," President Cynthia Mota said.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Allentown. The main break happened at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Facebook post by the city. Lehigh County Authority is working to repair the main, which is expected to take about...
If you’re a local senior who’s looking to save some money on fresh, local produce this summer–and who isn’t–a government program may be available to help you do that. The annual Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program (SFMNP) is administered by the Northampton County Area Agency...
Two groups unveiled a community mural in York on Thursday. It's on the Sunrise Soap Company Creation Station Building on North Beaver Street. The mural was created as part of Downtown Inc's Give Local York Campaign, where people helped paint the colors of the mural. "Art is so critical to...
Construction has begun on another facility at the Susquehanna Union Green development in Susquehanna Township. Officials broke ground last week on the building that will include five tenants ranging from 1,300 to 2,900 square feet. The tenant suites will open directly onto courtyards and patios. The developer, the Vartan Group declined to release any information about any of the potential tenants at this time but said that space is still available for leasing. Potato Coop, a restaurant specializing in all things potatoes, confirmed that it will be one of the tenants in the building.
Situated on almost two lush acres with wooded views in the back and mature well-maintained landscaping all around, the all-brick 7,000-square-foot home has curb appeal. The backyard is an entertainer’s paradise with a large wrap-around deck that offers three ways into the home, through the family room, kitchen or garage. The deck has steps down directly to the 41-foot by 18-foot fenced-in heated salt water pool with attached spa and waterfall feature.
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Helfrich will remain the Mayor of York after a months-long court battle over whether he was actually the Mayor. Helfrich’s attorney Glenn J. Smith, Esq. tells abc27 that they have received the court order verifying the judge’s decision. The order denied the petition saying it found there is no vacancy in the office of the mayor of the city of York.
A new business in Cumberland County will offer custom candle making workshops. The Gleeful Candle opened last week at 62 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. Workshop attendees are provided with all the tools and direction to create their own custom soy wax candles from scratch. There are more than 30 scents to choose from including chocolate, basil, champagne and Merlot.
