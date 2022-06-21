Cities with the most expensive homes in Lebanon metro area

Construction has begun on another facility at the Susquehanna Union Green development in Susquehanna Township. Officials broke ground last week on the building that will include five tenants ranging from 1,300 to 2,900 square feet. The tenant suites will open directly onto courtyards and patios. The developer, the Vartan Group declined to release any information about any of the potential tenants at this time but said that space is still available for leasing. Potato Coop, a restaurant specializing in all things potatoes, confirmed that it will be one of the tenants in the building.

3 DAYS AGO