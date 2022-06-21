ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Lebanon metro area

By Stacker
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

WFMZ-TV Online

Former PPL Plaza in Allentown has new life as 'Grand Plaza'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's new life for an old property in Allentown. 69 News was there for the ribbon cutting at "Grand Plaza" Wednesday. That's the new name for the old PPL Plaza on West Hamilton Street. A private investment firm, DLP Capital, acquired the 8-story office building at auction...
ALLENTOWN, PA
whlm.com

Columbia Mall, 35 Acres to Go to Auction

The Columbia Mall will go to the auction block in July. Owner Christian Foust announced that 35 acres of commercial property near the I-80 interchange will be included. Foust indicated there was interest from a investment group, but instead opted for the auction, which will take place online, beginning July 25th. Bidding starts at $3.4-million.
COLUMBIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local Teamsters say contract negotiations with US Foods are `contentious,' threaten work stoppages

Union drivers in Lehigh County and Virginia are in "contentious" negotiations with US Foods Holding Corp., according to a Teamsters statement. "We've been negotiating for a year and a half," Chris Nothstein, described as a 25-year driver, said in the statement. "The company told us we were 'essential' during the pandemic" but now US Foods is "dragging their feet."
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks farm spared from development

OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Berks County farm is among the more than 30 farms joining a state program to be spared from development. State officials say a 164-acre crop Kathy Levan Crop Farm in Oley Township is joining a farmland preservation program through the state Department of Agriculture. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders customers not satisfied with state response

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several customers of the now closed Vision Home Builders in Columbia County say they are not satisfied with the responses to complaints they filed with the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Consumer Protection. Customers filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office after the company closed without warning. More than […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews repairing water main break in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Allentown. The main break happened at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Facebook post by the city. Lehigh County Authority is working to repair the main, which is expected to take about...
sauconsource.com

Farmers Market Vouchers Available to Local Seniors

If you’re a local senior who’s looking to save some money on fresh, local produce this summer–and who isn’t–a government program may be available to help you do that. The annual Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program (SFMNP) is administered by the Northampton County Area Agency...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Community mural unveiled in York

Two groups unveiled a community mural in York on Thursday. It's on the Sunrise Soap Company Creation Station Building on North Beaver Street. The mural was created as part of Downtown Inc's Give Local York Campaign, where people helped paint the colors of the mural. "Art is so critical to...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on new retail facility at large mixed-use development

Construction has begun on another facility at the Susquehanna Union Green development in Susquehanna Township. Officials broke ground last week on the building that will include five tenants ranging from 1,300 to 2,900 square feet. The tenant suites will open directly onto courtyards and patios. The developer, the Vartan Group declined to release any information about any of the potential tenants at this time but said that space is still available for leasing. Potato Coop, a restaurant specializing in all things potatoes, confirmed that it will be one of the tenants in the building.
PennLive.com

Spacious home with large deck, patio, salt water pool and spa for $1.15M: Cool Spaces

Situated on almost two lush acres with wooded views in the back and mature well-maintained landscaping all around, the all-brick 7,000-square-foot home has curb appeal. The backyard is an entertainer’s paradise with a large wrap-around deck that offers three ways into the home, through the family room, kitchen or garage. The deck has steps down directly to the 41-foot by 18-foot fenced-in heated salt water pool with attached spa and waterfall feature.
REAL ESTATE
abc27.com

York Mayor to remain in place after legal battle

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Helfrich will remain the Mayor of York after a months-long court battle over whether he was actually the Mayor. Helfrich’s attorney Glenn J. Smith, Esq. tells abc27 that they have received the court order verifying the judge’s decision. The order denied the petition saying it found there is no vacancy in the office of the mayor of the city of York.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

New Cumberland County business offers candle making workshops

A new business in Cumberland County will offer custom candle making workshops. The Gleeful Candle opened last week at 62 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. Workshop attendees are provided with all the tools and direction to create their own custom soy wax candles from scratch. There are more than 30 scents to choose from including chocolate, basil, champagne and Merlot.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

