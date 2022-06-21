ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cities with the most expensive homes in State College metro area

By Stacker
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

New outlet store to open in downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Rotella’s restaurant in State College will be home to a new outlet store from a popular family owned farm in the area. Way Fruit Farm will be opening its new store along Calder Way Alley in downtown where they will be selling fresh fruit with a café and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Blair County starting program for affordable housing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Blair County Commissioners approved a resolution Thursday to begin a new program to provide more affordable housing to residents. The Department of Social Services noticed recently how scarce housing for low and moderate-income families and individuals is becoming. On top of that, they’ve seen landlords get out of the business […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WOLF

State Sen. Yaw announces $500K investment to expand Williamsport manufacturing facility

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — State Sen. Gene Yaw announced he has secured a $500,000 state investment to assist West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc. with the expansion of their Williamsport manufacturing facility. The project is expected to create dozens of jobs in the city. “This funding will provide additional capital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Stacker#Real Estate#State College
State College

Way Fruit Farm Opening Downtown State College Store

Way Fruit Farm will soon offer its fresh fruit, apple cider donuts and much more at a new downtown State College store and cafe. Jason and Megan Coopey, sixth-generation owners of the 150-year-old family farm on Halfmoon Valley Road in Halfmoon Township, said in a Facebook video on Wednesday night that they are getting ready to open a second store location at 252 E. Calder Way in State College. The two-level Calder Square storefront at the corner of McAllister Street was most recently home to Little Food Court.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

New hotel coming to Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Centre County commissioners are set to approve plans for a new hotel in Benner Township. The new hotel will be located along Benner Pike, just south of downtown Bellefonte. It will cover four acres standing four stories tall with 82 rooms. Plans are expected to be approved during the Centre County […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Intersection project to continue in Pleasant Gap

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley/Zion Road) project. Over the next week, a new drainage pipe will be installed in front of the Valero Gas Station. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, just four and a […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

SCASD approves renovations for Mount Nittany, Park Forest middle schools

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District (SCASD) Board of Directors approved renovations to two district middle schools during Monday’s meeting. The board approved a bid to renovate the former family consumer sciences (FCS) classrooms at both Mount Nittany and Park Forest middle schools. The project will cost $95,138 and will […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Carnival parade rescheduled over severe weather in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A carnival in Snow Shoe was forced to reschedule some of their activities Wednesday due to a threat of severe thunderstorms. The Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Department said they rescheduled the parade that was to take place during their Snow Shoe Carnival. It will take place Thursday, June 23, at […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Selinsgrove man catches largest fish in 2021 Pennsylvania Angler Awards

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man has caught the heaviest fish in all of Pennsylvania to take home the 2021 Angler Award for largest flathead catfish. Garrett Hollenbach caught the 57-pound 9-ounce fish while fishing on Lake Aldred in September. This makes it the largest of any fish caught last year. Hollenbach caught the fish during the 24 hour "Iron Man" event held by the Catfish Mafia Tournament Series, a...
WTAJ

Meet Buc from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Buc from the Central PA Humane Society. Buc is a yellow lab who is looking for his forever home. Check out the Central PA Humane Society’s Summer fundraiser on July 16th at the Roundhouse Rally. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. and the Battle of the Bands begin at 2 p.m.
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals calling for termination of Williamsport Area School's superintendent

Williamsport, Pa. — The entirety of the Woodward Township Board of Supervisors has sent a letter to the Williamsport Area School District demanding the termination of Superintendent, Dr. Timothy Bowers. This comes in the wake of 30 felony charges being filed against High School principal, Roger Freed. Freed is accused of sexual contact with a minor student, corruption of minors, and furnishing liquor to a minor. He allegedly engaged a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy