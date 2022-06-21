Cities with the most expensive homes in State College metro area

Way Fruit Farm will soon offer its fresh fruit, apple cider donuts and much more at a new downtown State College store and cafe. Jason and Megan Coopey, sixth-generation owners of the 150-year-old family farm on Halfmoon Valley Road in Halfmoon Township, said in a Facebook video on Wednesday night that they are getting ready to open a second store location at 252 E. Calder Way in State College. The two-level Calder Square storefront at the corner of McAllister Street was most recently home to Little Food Court.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO