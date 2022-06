Palmer Township is the home of the big land deal in Northampton County, and that means extra revenue in 2022. Financially at least, big warehouses are paying off. The township assesses a transfer tax of 0.5% on land sales. One-half percent may not seem like much. On a $150,000 property, it would amount to $750, but with recent Palmer-size deals, it adds up fast.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO