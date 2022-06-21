ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Pittsburgh metro area

By Stacker
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.wfmz.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

Hertz considering residential conversion for Three Gateway Center

PITTSBURGH — Downtown’s market shift to residential may soon have another candidate for a high-profile conversion. Hertz Investment Group is mulling a plan to convert one of its four buildings at Gateway Center to residential, a shift in approach acknowledging both a more limited demand for office space in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic but also strong demand for apartments.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rent prices keep going up across western Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Rent prices keep going up across western Pennsylvania, and a local realtor said it could be some time before the numbers drop. Washington County is one of the counties seeing a spike in rent prices, but it's not the only one."Rents have increased pretty dramatically, especially over the last couple of years out here," Century 21 Realty realtor Brian Benton said. He works in Washington County, but he also serves some of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties."It's fairly equal in terms of the amounts going up from what I'm seeing," said Benton.According to the Washington Post, Washington County saw...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com

Residences Constructed in Butler

Butler residents may be wondering about the large crane and construction going on at a property on South Chestnut Street. According to city officials, Lutheran Senior Life purchased and consolidated several properties over the last couple years at the site of the former Serventi’s Lounge. After clearing the lot,...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Turnpike interchange at I-79 and Southern Beltway now fully open

The Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange connecting Interstate 79 and the Southern Beltway will open fully on Friday. The 19-mile Southern Beltway links I-376 near the Pittsburgh International Airport to I-79 at the line between Allegheny and Washington counties. The $800 million project was undertaken with the goal of easing congestion on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Aldi grocery store in Monroeville celebrates grand opening

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville has a new grocery store. New Aldi store: Click the video player above to watch the report. Aldi held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome shoppers to its newest location Thursday morning. The store is on William Penn Highway, between Duff Road and Miracle Mile Shopping...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The address is 2021 McKinney Ave., Dallas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Residents continue cleanup after storms; some still without power

At 95, Gerry Mohney of Lower Burrell does just fine living by herself. But the spry woman needed a little help Wednesday evening when a powerful storm blew down trees that blocked the front and back doors of her Russell Drive home. The storm knocked out her telephone service, so...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont kicks off night markets

Oakmont kicked off the summer season with the first three special night markets to run on upper Allegheny River Boulevard between Maryland and Pennsylvania avenues. The opening event was June 17, and further markets are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 19. Oakmont Chamber of Commerce...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell station to offer gas for $2.38 per gallon for 2 hours

If you’re lucky — and patient — you might be able to score some gasoline at almost half-price tomorrow in Lower Burrell. The BP gas station at Leechburg and Wildlife Lodge roads is partnering with a nonprofit to offer gasoline for $2.38 a gallon on Wednesday for about two hours to raise awareness of rising costs to residents and businesses.
LOWER BURRELL, PA

