Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

By Sweet Lenny
 2 days ago
Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of...

TheRealist
2d ago

yummy burnt pizza. I swear critic's these days don't know wtf they're doing. Movie critics food critics. All of them. Maybe one in 30 actually deserve the job they do. Must be nice to get paid to give an opinion and don't know what's good and bad.

