Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overflow Coffee is one of the only Black-owned and operated craft coffee shops in the city – and as it works to expand, its founder also wants to pay their success forward. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday, the coffee shop wants to support Black, Latinx, and women entrepreneurs get their own start. Ask entrepreneur Brian Jenkins, founder and president of Entrenuity, what fills his cup. He will tell you it's faith, family, and fueling the next generation of Chicago entrepreneurs. "For me, it's just a sense of responsibility to serve," Jenkins said. Entrenuity is headquartered...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO