Dubuque, IA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Dubuque metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

KCRG.com

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on Monday as crews put the final touches on 10th Street, just north of 7th Avenue. That part of 10th Street, outside of the main entrances for places like Goldfinch and Fry-Dae, had to close for months due to the construction.
MARION, IA
Radio Iowa

Congresswoman Hinson discusses airline pull out from Dubuque

Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson, says she has been in contact with American Airlines and officials in Dubuque after American announced it would pull out service to the city in September. “We obviously have gone to bat to make sure our small rural airports continue to have service from a major...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits1027.com

Linn County group not giving up on Cedar Rapids casino despite moratorium

CEDAR RAPIDS — The leader of the group pushing for a casino license for Cedar Rapids says they aren’t giving up. Linn County Gaming Association board president. Anne Parmley says the group had hoped the governor wouldn’t sign the bill that puts licenses on hold. “Well, I think it would have been pessimistic not to hold out hope. So yes, we held out a little hope, but figured this probably be the outcome,” she says.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Your Best Travel Options After American Airlines Departs DBQ

Travelers to and from Dubuque are hitting some new turbulence with this week's announcement that American Airlines is departing the Dubuque Regional Airport with their last scheduled flight for September 7, 2022. While the airline serviced just two flights daily to Chicago's O'Hare International, it made a difference and provided...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Emergency water main break in Marion impacts traffic

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Water Department said an emergency water main break is impacting traffic Tuesday at the intersection of Marion Boulevard and Armar Drive. Eastbound traffic is merged down to one lane on the westbound lanes of Marion Boulevard. The intersection will have flashing red traffic lights...
krosradio.com

Kayakers Warned Along Stretch of Wapsi River

CLINTON – Warning signs have been installed along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River. following several occasions during the last year when first responders were called out for search. and rescue events due to kayaking incidents involving downed trees in the river. Due to the number of emergency calls...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Former Bar Owner Charged With Theft From Patron’s Bank Accounts

A former Jackson County bar owner is accused of creating fraudulent debit charges using checking account information of former bar patrons. 39 year old Carly Browne of Maquoketa was arrested and charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with identity theft exceeding $10,000, a felony. According to reports, Browne owned Perxactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts. An investigation revealed that Browne used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts. Investigators identified 18 victims who had been previous patrons of the bar, and Browne was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and were electronically deposited. Browne attempted over $15,000 in fraudulent charges and was able to get $7,500. Browne will have a court appearance on Friday, June 24th.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency water main break bottlenecking traffic near Marion Taco Bell

MARION, Iowa — Marion officials are warning drivers to prepare for delays while traveling on Marion Boulevard, which turns into 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. A water main break has forced crews to redirect traffic to one of the opposite lanes. That reduces traffic on the four lane road down to two.
MARION, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin filming around Labor Day in Iowa. Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series. Filming is planned to take place from September to early October,...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
Local 4 WHBF

Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
superhits106.com

Dubuque Teen To Be Tried As An Adult For Arson

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
DUBUQUE, IA

