It was all about bikes and tykes Saturday in Historic Folsom as two different events culminated on Sutter Street. Taking center stage was a crowd of youngsters, all five and under in age, that participated in the second Balance Bike Bash of the year. In this event, the little ones took to a custom track on the 700 block of Sutter Street that had a variety of obstacles and challenged, including a bubble wrap rock garden, mini rumble strips, and a pool noodle wall for kids to ride through. Every racer that participated got a race plate and a lollipop at the finish line. At the same time, adult riders were rolling into the district as the Mother Lode Epic 100 Mountain Bike Race started in Coloma and ended on Sutter Street. Both events were presented by Clipped in For Life.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO