ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Cities with the most expensive homes in Green Bay metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

The Gift Itself closing in Green Bay, rebranding in Door County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Boaters frustrated by lack of docks at Green Bay launch site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year when people are out on the water, but some are left frustrated by a popular boat launch in Green Bay. “I see (Metro boat launch) only has two docks out there this year,” said Keith Jenquin. “Other years I’ve seen them have more docks.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Metal Ware and the Homestead Outlet

(WFRV) – As part of Our Town Two Rivers, Local 5 Live gives you a look at some very popular products made locally. At The Metal Ware Corp you’ll recognize brands like Nesco, Food-Saver, and even some early toys. Local 5 Live visited their factory outlet with a look at how they stay tied to the community.
TWO RIVERS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Green Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Green Bay, WI
Real Estate
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Green Bay, WI
Business
101 WIXX

Bear Sightings Reported in Western Brown County

HOBART, WI (WTAQ) — There’s been a bear spotted, maybe even two, in Brown County. The Village of Hobart is telling residents that a black bear has been spotted in the village. A Howard resident photographed a black bear Thursday morning. “It’s not uncommon,” said Aaron Buchholz with...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N3620 County Road J Kaukauna WI

Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!
KAUKAUNA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Closures south of Sturgeon Bay planned for next week

If you have to take Wis HWY 42/57 on your daily commute, expect a detour south of Sturgeon Bay starting on June 27th. This project has been in the works since March of 2022 and is looking to potentially be finished in September of 2022. The south side of the project takes place at the junction of Wis HWY 42 and Wis HWY 57. The detour will utilize County H and County S to avoid the work site. The closure is expected to last between one and two work weeks, but will be removed on the weekends.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Rhapsodies is helping people cool off with custard

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the hot weather, many people are finding ways to beat the heat. Rhapsodies Gourmet Frozen Custard and Sandwiches is open 7 days a week and providing lots of sweet treats. Rhapsodies makes fresh custard daily, making 10 to 15 batches throughout the day during the summertime. They provide a variety […]
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Metro#Zillow
101 WIXX

Door County Beach Is Back In Business

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After years of record high water levels, a popular Lake Michigan beach is making a comeback. A steady stream of waves greets the shoreline at Whitefish Dunes State Park. The wide beach and shallow water attract swimmers of all ages. It’s also a place to escape the heat.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Asking Residents to Post Private Signs Properly

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is reminding residents there are places that private signs should not be posted. Items such as rummage sale signs, advertising signs, political signs, items for sale signs and any other signs of that nature are not allowed on any public right-of-way. The public right-of-way...
APPLETON, WI
Door County Pulse

Butch’s Bar Prepares to Reopen in Former Nautical Inn

Tom Alberts, owner and president of Great Lakes Business Group in Sturgeon Bay, has announced that the sale of the former Nautical Inn at 234 Kentucky St. to Clarence G. Cumber Jr. closed last week. The building will soon become the new location of Butch’s Bar. The previous Butch’s...
STURGEON BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-43 SB in Green Bay back open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are back open on I-43 in Brown County after crews were making road repairs. Original story: Road repair closes left lane of I-43 in Green Bay. TUESDAY, 6/21/2022 8:30 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One lane of I-43 southbound is closed...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

We’re Getting A Break In The Price At The Pump

NE WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) – Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.73/g today, according to GasBuddy. ‘s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.87/g higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Replacing produce bags at the supermarket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever taken a plastic produce bag off the roll at the supermarket and struggled to separate the flattened sides to open the bag? You dig in there with your fingernails or rub the plastic bag against your pants leg trying to get enough separation to shake the bag open and put your lettuce or fruit inside. And... oh, I went off on a tangent.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular Outagamie County bar and banquet hall closing for good

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy