Sioux Falls, SD

SFFR extinguishes early morning house fire

By Todd Epp
101.9 KELO-FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –Fire officials are investigating an early morning house fire. Shortly before 3:30 this morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a home in the 300 block of north Nesmith Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon their arrival, crews saw visible...

#Fire Sprinkler#House Fire#Fire Trucks#Structure Fire#Fire Escape#Accident#Sioux Falls Fire Rescue
