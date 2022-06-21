SFFR extinguishes early morning house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Vocies Against Cancer Initiative holds it’s inaugural event on July 9th. The Initiative’s goal is to raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer, with an emphasis towards childhood cancer and childhood cancer research. According to cancer.gov, pediactric cancer is a term used to describe cancers that occur between birth and 14 years of age. Pediatric cancers are very rare and may differ from adult cancers in the way they grow and spread, how they are treated, and how they respond to treatment. The most common types of pediatric cancer are leukemia, brain and spinal cord tumors, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor (a type of kidney cancer), retinoblastoma, and cancers of the bone and soft tissue.

