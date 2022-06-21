Cities with the most expensive homes in Eau Claire metro area

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Clinic is looking for people in the Chippewa Valley to take part in a study one doctor said is the biggest medical research project since scientists mapped the human genome. Known as the All of Us Research Program, the National Institutes of Health research...
LOYAL, Wis. (WEAU) -Farmers across the Midwest are getting ready for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days next month. That’s especially true for the future site of this year’s event, Roehl Acres in Clark County. During the last three years, the 55-year-old family farm in Loyal has been working with...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United Food and Commercial Works Union Local 1473 reached a settlement with Nestlé on an under- and over-payment grievance filed on April 18 at Nestlé's Eau Claire plants. According to a press release from the union, the settlement saved Nestlé employees from...
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Farmers were recognized Wednesday for the important role they play in our economy. In honor of June Dairy Month, the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd annual Farmer Appreciation Dinner at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. This was the first in-person...
The man involved in a pursuit in Clark and Chippewa Counties has been identified. Just before Noon on Monday, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 stolen vehicle from Clark County. The report stated the vehicle had been driving down Highway 29 erratically.
The search is on for a homicide suspect wanted in Eau Claire County. The sheriff's office said that 36-year-old Philip Novak is wanted in connection with the death of Eddie Banks, 46. A passerby found Banks' body in a ditch on June 16th in the Township of Clear Creek. It...
(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the sky. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is going to patrol three counties starting June 22. The enforcement is weather depending.
CLEAR CREEK Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The death of a man found in a ditch in the town of Clear Creek is now being investigated as a homicide. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 46-year-old from the Eau Claire area. Someone passing by on...
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Wednesday evening. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 128 near 770th Avenue in Spring Valley, Wis. in Spring Lake Township.
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are identifying the man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake after a man was reported to have gone missing Sunday evening. The body of 55-year-old Mitchell Farrell of Prescott was found Wednesday...
That, apparently, was the come-what-may mantra of this adorably shaggy dog who was lately hauled in by police in Wisconsin. The dog, named Tate, had been found out and also regarding the Wisconsin town of Chippewa Falls without any owner in sight. A Good Samaritan decided to inform the cops, and before long, Tate was “arrested” and brought back to the station.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sheldon man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Thursday morning. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a fuel truck and car. It happened just before 4 a.m. June 23 on Highway 178, south of 180th Avenue in the Town of Eagle Point.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 63-year-old West Bend man has died following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Wilson Wednesday, June 22. Officials say the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road. The driver was initially traveling north on I-43 when he changed...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash Sunday morning on the east side of Eau Claire. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said a driver in a white SUV...
The Lake Hallie Police Department and Chippewa Falls Police Department was involved in a pursuit that ran through Clark and Chippewa Counties. Just before Noon on Monday, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Clark County. The pursuit exited Highway 53 and started toward Chippewa Falls on W. River St.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle case Monday afternoon following a chase. 27-year-old Ryan Szydel of Wausau was arrested by the Chippewa Falls Police Department Monday after fleeing from law enforcement in an allegedly stolen vehicle, on a bicycle, and on foot.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in a social post via their Facebook Page, Derek Stawarz has been missing since June 14. Stawarz was last seen in the...
Comments / 0