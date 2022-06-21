ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SecZetta Delivers Strong First Quarter with Record Customer Wins and New Strategic Partnerships

By SecZetta
securityboulevard.com
 2 days ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. – June 21, 2022 – SecZetta, the leading provider of third-party identity risk solutions, today shared its business growth highlights for the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year ending in April 2022. The company delivered strong first quarter results building on the momentum coming out of 2021,...

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

TechCrunch

The next wave of supply-chain innovation will be driven by startups that help incumbents win

Less heralded has been the next wave these disruptors often catalyze: Digital enablers seeking to arm the incumbents against the incursions of their new digital rivals. But in verticals ranging from freight brokerage to B2B marketplaces, these enablers have repeatedly emerged after an initial disruption. For these industries, digital enablers, rather than disruptors, constitute the next wave of supply chain innovation.
INDUSTRY
nddist.com

Avnet Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services

PHOENIX — Through a new global strategic collaboration agreement, Avnet and Amazon Web Services are focused on helping original equipment manufacturers of IoT solutions accelerate their time to market. The multi-year joint investment will enable Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform to deliver the breadth and depth of AWS’ portfolio of services,...
PHOENIX, AZ
technologynetworks.com

SPT Labtech Announces Acquisition by EQT Private Equity From Battery Ventures

SPT Labtech ("SPT" or "The Company") announces its acquisition by EQT IX Fund ("EQT Private Equity") from current owners Battery Ventures. The deal will underpin and accelerate SPT Labtech’s impressive trajectory of market growth and leadership in innovative product development for enabling better science and advancing human health. Since...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Management#Identity Provider#Methane Emissions
Benzinga

Adyen, McDonald's Extend Mobile App Partnership To US

McDonald's Corp MCD has expanded its mobile app partnership with financial technology platform Adyen ADYEY to the U.S. The two companies began working together in early 2020 in the U.K. and are now expanding to other global markets. Adyen enables customers to pay with their saved payment method on the...
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Joins Chemical Industry Sustainability Initiative

Click here to read the full article. TfS aims to be a standard for ESG performance of chemical supply chains and deliver strong and independent due diligence procedures. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBoth Sides Confirm Port Labor Contract Talks Likely to Run Past July 1Ocean Shipping Reform Act Awaits Biden's Signature with House PassageLogistics Layoffs Hit Headcount as Sector Readies for RecessionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
pymnts

FI Data Platform Curinos Debuts Small Business Lending Consortium

Data intelligence firm Curinos rolled out a new small business lending platform Wednesday (June 22), allowing direct access for various originations metrics. The platform, called LendersBenchmark, will offer weekly up-to-date originations data and metrics, delivering financial institutions the performance data and market insights to deal with small business lending portfolios.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Is This Clean Tech Automotive Company Focusing On Sustainability?

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”. This Native American proverb is often quoted to emphasize the importance of focusing on the future when making critical decisions: especially when the environment is involved. The choices we make today undoubtedly affect future generations– that’s precisely why it is mentioned throughout North American-based Worksport Ltd. WKSP’s company materials.
BUSINESS
pymnts

BNPL Platform Optty Adds Singapore FinTech Pace to Network

Singapore buy now, pay later (BNPL) integration platform Optty has said its services will now include the offerings of Pace, a Singapore FinTech, a press release said Wednesday (June 22). The release said Pace acquired Rely, another BNPL platform, earlier this year. Rely was part of Optty’s ecosystem of BNPL...
WORLD
pymnts

CFOs Turn to Digitization to Improve Customer, Vendor Communications

Chief financial officers (CFOs) expect their businesses to realize several benefits from digitizing payments — among them are faster communication and better collaboration with both customer and vendors. That’s according to “Business Payments Digitization,” a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration based on a survey of 400 CFOs who work at...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Allot NetworkSecure Powers Proximus Tango's New Cybersecurity Services in Luxembourg

Allot announced that communications service provider Proximus, under its Tango brand name, has launched cybersecurity services for its mobile residential customers in Luxembourg based on Allot NetworkSecure. NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, Tango can...
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Building a Sustainable Future with CPQ Solutions

As the world continues to face the challenges of climate change, manufacturers will need to step up and find ways to operate sustainably. At the same time, they will also need to adapt their sales models to stay competitive. Technology will play a key role in helping manufacturers achieve both of these goals.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ride share and Ride-hailing Boost Global Purpose-built Vehicle Demand

The purpose-built vehicle market improves vertical integration and brings customers and manufacturers closer by eliminating gaps, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- The need to address various requirements in ride share and ride-hailing expedites purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market growth, finds Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis. This sector involves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) designing, fabricating, and selling highly customized vehicles that adapt to customers' application needs. With three innovative business models——build-and-own, build-and-sell, and configure-and-buy—the PBV market improves automotive business models' vertical integration and brings customers and manufacturers closer by eliminating gaps.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How the Krew Accelerator Program Will Support Blockchain Startups in Web3

With a $4 million war chest, Krew, a DeFi accelerator nested in the Klaytn ecosystem, is debuting its accelerator program to develop, incubate, and promote DeFi products on the EVM-compatible Klaytn blockchain. This week, the first initiative to join the Krew accelerator, KLAP - Klaytn Lending Application, stepped out of the shadows and quickly found an audience among tens of thousands of people with its launched product for the DeFi industry.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

9 ways founders can bring automation to healthcare

For an industry that constantly innovates, evolves and adapts, the reticence to embrace automation is frustrating, but ultimately, unsurprising. Healthcare remains in a constant tug-of-war among patients, payers, providers and pharma. This push and pull drives unnecessary costs, impacts clinical quality and leads to patient and provider dissatisfaction. We cannot...
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Bardeen raises $15.3M for browser-based workflow automation

Pascal Weinberger, the CEO of Bardeen, believes the software automation industry has two main challenges to overcome: ease of use and discovery of automation. Currently, to implement automation, companies buy tools and then typically hire large consulting firms to actually implement automation with the tools, Weinberger asserts. Post-implementation, companies find that these tools are tough to use, particularly when it comes to discovering which processes to automate — a step known as process mining.
BUSINESS

