SALISBURY, Md.- A public viewing was held Tuesday morning for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty. The hearse carrying Hilliard's remains was escorted by a police motorcade from Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, which is hosting both the viewing and funeral. Hundreds of members of law enforcement as well as members of the community are gathered at the church for the event.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO