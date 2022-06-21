Watch the full Spectrum News Republican governor debate

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
The Texas Republican Convention rejected the outcome of a democratic election, supported bigotry toward the LGBTQ community and imposed far-right beliefs on others by seeking to have them enshrined into law, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Fox News host Martha MacCallum warned the Jan. 6 committee hearings could be used in political ads. Although it's against House ethics rules, she said Democrats might use clips from them in commercials. "Not to say that it's not truthful — but it will be extremely useful in coming campaigns"...
Blake Masters, the Republican Senate candidate from Arizona, met with conservative activists at a Phoenix IHOP this spring and was asked whether he would support investigating US intelligence operations to uncover the federal government's "nefarious activities."
WASHINGTON — Republicans picked up a seat in the House on Tuesday with the projected win of Mayra Flores in the Texas special election to fill a seat previously held by a Democrat. Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez to represent the state’s 34th Congressional District by about 51 to...
The polls have closed in Nevada, where former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt and seven rivals are running for the GOP Senate nomination in the key general election battleground state. The winner of Tuesday’ Republican primary will face off in November with first-term Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a former...
A string of Republican candidates who attended the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington and marched to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, are winning or could win primaries in competitive congressional districts, offering what could be the clearest test yet of whether general election voters still care about the fallout from the insurrection inspired by former President Donald Trump.
A serious threat could hurt the Republican Party's chances of gaining more Senate seats this November. It's called bad candidates. The Republican Party is in a favorable position. It's a midterm election, and Democratic President Joe Biden has a horrible (39.5%) approval rating, according to FiveThirtyEight. Also, the Senate is split 50-50.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and pollster Frank Luntz discuss a recent poll that shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ahead of former President Trump as first choice for GOP in the 2024 presidential election.
A split is emerging among Republicans about how best to counter the House Jan. 6 committee’s opening hearing Thursday, as the party waits to see just how explosive the panel’s findings prove to be. One GOP faction believes the attack on the Capitol a year and a half...
Where is the center of politics? In a time when party orthodoxies are morphing, it can be hard to tell. President Joe Biden classified Republican lawmakers on a scale of “MAGA” to “ultra-MAGA” in recent speeches, using the acronym of former President Donald Trump’s campaign hat to describe the party’s far-right wing in Washington.
More than a year after they broke with the vast majority of their party to support President Donald Trump’s impeachment, a handful of Republican members of Congress is fighting uphill battles to keep their seats. Voters will soon decide the fates of five of the 10 GOP House members...
Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Republican Edition. In this issue: Takeaways from the June 14 primaries and Michigan gubernatorial candidates respond to Kelley’s arrest. Primary results roundup. Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina held primaries on June 14. Alaska also held its top-four special House primary...
According to Ballotpedia’s May partisan count of the 7,383 state legislators across the United States, 54.33% of all state legislators are Republicans and 44.39% are Democrats. Ballotpedia tallies the partisan balance of state legislatures at the end of every month. This refers to which political party holds the majority...
In a possible preview of what to expect if Republicans retake the House, a GOP lawmaker sponsored legislation to nullify President Joe Biden’s executive order empowering federal agencies to oversee aspects of voting in elections. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.V. introduced the legislation after several state lawmakers pushed back against...
President Joe Biden on Friday called for Congress to pass laws protecting abortion rights and for voters to elect pro-rights candidates on “a sad day for the country” after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Biden pledged to fight for policies that protect abortion access, including interstate travel and access to federally approved […]
The post Voters ‘have the final word’ in protecting abortion rights, Biden says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 0