Fond Du Lac, WI

Cities with the most expensive homes in Fond du Lac metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

wearegreenbay.com

The Gift Itself closing in Green Bay, rebranding in Door County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N3620 County Road J Kaukauna WI

Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Asking Residents to Post Private Signs Properly

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is reminding residents there are places that private signs should not be posted. Items such as rummage sale signs, advertising signs, political signs, items for sale signs and any other signs of that nature are not allowed on any public right-of-way. The public right-of-way...
APPLETON, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Metal Ware and the Homestead Outlet

(WFRV) – As part of Our Town Two Rivers, Local 5 Live gives you a look at some very popular products made locally. At The Metal Ware Corp you’ll recognize brands like Nesco, Food-Saver, and even some early toys. Local 5 Live visited their factory outlet with a look at how they stay tied to the community.
TWO RIVERS, WI
101 WIXX

Bear Sightings Reported in Western Brown County

HOBART, WI (WTAQ) — There’s been a bear spotted, maybe even two, in Brown County. The Village of Hobart is telling residents that a black bear has been spotted in the village. A Howard resident photographed a black bear Thursday morning. “It’s not uncommon,” said Aaron Buchholz with...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WOMI Owensboro

MUST SEE: You Gotta Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Wisconsin Mall

I freakin' love watching people risk their lives to explore inside abandoned buildings, clearly because I'm too much of a chicken to go do it myself. After watching this video of an abandoned mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I had to show you guys the inside. I always had an image of what I'd expect the inside to look like after years of being closed, but this is not what I was picturing!
MILWAUKEE, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Governor’s order cracks down on price gouging at the pump

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers this week signed an emergency order prohibiting price gouging of gasoline and diesel. Due to increasing oil demand, limited global supply, and low refinery capacity, states across the nation have seen significant price increases for gasoline and diesel, including in Wisconsin. Prices in Kaukauna...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

State-of-the-art feed and grain manufacturing slated for Waupun

United Cooperative announced construction of its new multi-million dollar state-of-the-art feed, grain and soybean processing plant in Waupun is slated to begin this year. The multi-structural manufacturing facility will be located on a 67-acre parcel in Waupun's industrial park on the city's southwest side which has access to the rail line and Highways 151, 26 and 49.
WAUPUN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

New Rides On The Way To Bay Beach

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bay Beach Amusement Park could be gaining a new ride before the season is done this fall. The city’s parks committee agreed Wednesday evening to accept the donation of a new tot-hopper ride from the Friends of Bay Beach, the park’s fundraising group. The full city council is expected to approve the donation at its next meeting.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Lite FM

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
NBC26

Why are gas prices so high?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The high prices of gas probably have many of us wondering — why is it so expensive?. "I think it's terrible," Ashwaubenon resident Richard English said. "I hope it doesn't continue to go up anymore," said Green Bay resident Chris Kalishek. People...
GREEN BAY, WI

